Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!

(MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA) Enjoy a festive day of fun while becoming part of Middleborough's history by joining the first-ever annual Holiday Lights at the Park! Presented by The Parks Departments & Middleborough Tourism Committee, this family-friendly holiday celebration will surely become a yearly tradition for the community!

What is Holiday Lights at the Park?

Discover Middleborough invites you to Battis Field for a community celebration that promises fun for the entire family. Holiday Lights at the Park will dazzle you as you "walk through the park decorated with holiday lights, displays, and interactive fun." The event will also have "light refreshments available for purchase."

How Much Does Admission to Holiday Lights at the Park Cost?

Tickets to this festive, family-friendly "park and walk" event happening at Battis Field are now on sale. Prices start at $15 per family, and group admission to Holiday Lights at the Park allows entrance to the event for "up to 4 people." Children 4 and under are free when tickets are purchased online through Eventbrite.

Holiday Lights at the Park Event Details