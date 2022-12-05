Free Festive Fun at Wayside's Winter Wonderland Celebration!

Festive fun for everyone at Winter Wonderland by Wayland! Photo by (Marta Wave)

(BURLINGTON, MA) You're invited to bring the family for a day of festive fun! Hosted by the Wayside Shopping Center, this two-day event will turn the mall into a Winter Wonderland filled with of activities, entertainment, and more!

Festive Fun Happening on Saturday

On the first day of the exciting and magical event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet fun holiday characters typically seen on the screen! Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer, will be enjoying the festive fun and snapping photos with fans throughout the first day of the celebration.

Frosty the Snowman will also be in attendance, enjoying his time indoors before he melts away until another day of play! Those who love to watch something cool will have a blast watching the live ice sculpture carving happening throughout the three-hour event!

There will be live music being performed by the local holiday acapella group, Mistle Tones! Event attendees will be delighted to enjoy the festive fun while rocking out to their favorite holiday tunes.

Festive Fun Happening on Sunday

On the second day of Winter Wonderland at Wayside, families will have the chance to meet the man himself, Santa Claus! Taking some time away from the North Pole to catch their breath and relax for a few hours, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be attending the event for three hours, taking photos, and catching up with everyone on the nice list! Those attending on the second day of the event will enjoy music by a local DJ!

Winter Wonderland at Wayside Event Details

WHERE: Wayside Shopping Center (6 Wayside Road, Burlington, MA)

Wayside Shopping Center (6 Wayside Road, Burlington, MA) WHEN: Saturday, December 10, 2022 & Sunday, December 11, 2022

Saturday, December 10, 2022 & Sunday, December 11, 2022 TIME: 1 PM - 3 PM

1 PM - 3 PM COST: Free

Free MORE INFORMATION: Please visit the official Facebook event page for Winter Wonderland at Wayside for more information!

More Family Fun You Won't Want to Miss!

If you're looking for an indoor experience that will delight and surprise every member of your family, then check out my article all about how Holiday Magic Comes to Life at Boston's New Immersive Experience!