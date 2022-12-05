Don't Miss This Unique Holiday Celebration: A Lobster Trap Tree Lighting!

You're invited to a festive and fun seaside holiday event! Photo by (Olde Salt House Cohasset / Facebook)

(COHASSET, MA) You're invited to bring the family to enjoy this festive and unique holiday tradition! The small seaside New England town of Cohasset is hosting its 10th annual Lobster Trap Christmas Lighting, and this is one event you won't want to miss.

What is a Lobster Trap Tree?

The American lobster trap was invented in "Swampscott, Massachusetts" in 1808 by a shoemaker "who had a dried fish business and a fish market in Charleston, Massachusetts." A lobster trap tree is a large art exhibit of a tree made entirely of lobster traps and other festive and fun decorations!

How Can You Participate in Festive Fun?

For those looking to make their mark on this festive event, then be sure to pick up a buoy this week being sold at the Cohasset American Legion for $20. These "buoys can be decorated and placed on the tree and also put into a buoy decorating contest."

If art isn't your thing, no worries! Event attendees will also be pleased to know that throughout the event, free refreshments and treats will be made available. The Olde Salt House revealed, "we will provide free mulled wine, cider, hot chocolate and more! "

Cohasset 10th Annual Lobster Trap Christmas Tree Lighting 2022 Event Details

WHERE: Old Salt House ( 44 Border Street, Cohasset, MA )

Old Salt House ( 44 Border Street, Cohasset, MA ) WHEN: Friday, December 9, 2022

Friday, December 9, 2022 TIME: 6:30 PM

6:30 PM COST: Free to attend. Buoys can be purchased for $20 to be decorated and placed on the tree!

Free to attend. Buoys can be purchased for $20 to be decorated and placed on the tree! MORE INFORMATION: Please visit Olde Salt House's official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/oldesalthousecohasset) for the most up-to-date information regarding this event.

More Family Fun You Won't Want to Miss!

