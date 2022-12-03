4 Fun Dog-Friendly Events Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss!

(SOUTH SHORE, MASSACHUSETTS) Don't forget to include your four-legged family member during the hectic hustle and bustle of the holiday season! From visits with Santa himself to family-friendly activities the whole family will enjoy, check out these four fun festivities happening on the South Shore!
1) Holiday Dog Photos with Santa
"Join us for fun Holiday Dog photos with Santa! No rsvp required! First come first serve. Build your own Hot cocoa bar and cookies while you wait! Dogs must be friendly, vaccinated and on leash. Profits to Benefit Friends of Falmouth Dogs" - Holiday Dog Photos with Santa Event Details
- WHERE: Cape Cod Dog Center (31 Evergreen Circle, Mashpee, MA)
- WHEN: Sunday, December 11, 2022
- TIME: 11 AM - 3 PM
- COST: $30 (The money is being donated to a local rescue. The backdrop will be professional quality with a pro photographer, as well as a Santa on-site. Free Cocoa and cookies will be provided.)
2) Santa Visits JB's Barking Lot
"Join us in the barking lot @ JB's in Norwell for lots of holiday fun! Santa will be here for photos. We we will be entertained by a trio of Victorian Carolers. Enjoy hot chocolate and treats Tell you friends to come and enjoy the music...You do not need a dog to enjoy it!! " - Santa Visits JB's Barking Lot Event Details
- WHERE: JB's Indoor Dog Park (106 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA)
- WHEN: Saturday, December 17, 2022
- TIME: 1 PM - 3 PM
3) Ugly Sweater Doodle Romp
"This is going to be epic!!!! Be sure to wear you ugliest holiday sweater and be sure your sweet doodle does too! Prizes for ugliest sweaters for humans and pups!!!" - Ugly Sweater Doodle Romp Event Details
- WHERE: JB's Indoor Dog Park (101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston, MA)
- PARKING: Park behind target, enter through the yellow entrance
- WHEN: Sunday, December 18, 2022
- TIME: 3 - 5 PM
- COST: $15 non-members
4) Annual Holiday Pup-Tacular Ugly Sweater Contest
"Ugly holiday sweaters aren't just for humans! Put on your dog's ugliest sweater and bring her to the Annual Holiday Pup-Tacular Ugly Sweater Contest. Dogs will enjoy meeting other dogs in their holiday gear & humans will enjoy locally brewed small-batch beer and craft hard seltzer. Does your dog want to participate but can't get there during the event? Bring him by anytime from noon on & he'll be photographed so he can still enter the contest! Humans without dogs are welcome as well!" - Annual Holiday Pup-Tacular Ugly Sweater Contest Event Details
- WHERE: Barrel Hosue Z Brewery & Taproom (95 Woodrock Rd, Weymouth, MA)
- WHEN: Friday, December 23, 2022
- TIME: 4 - 6 PM
Looking For More Festive Family Fun?
