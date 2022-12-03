Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages Safe

Don't become a victim, protect yourself from package theft with these easy tips and tricks. Photo by (RODNAE Productions)

(MASSACHUSETTS) The trees have been left completely bare and the first snow of the season is almost here which means it's officially the most wonderful time of the year! As you begin your holiday shopping (that you had promised yourself last year you'd be finished by now) it's easy to forget that behind every "Confirm Purchase" button you press this year, there's a possible porch pirate waiting to steal your package.

Be sure that perfect gift makes it to your loved one this year! Photo by (Any Lane)

How Can You Protect Yourself From Package Pirates?

According to the National Neighborhood Watch, nearly one in four adults in the United States has reported having a package stolen at least once. Luckily, there are steps we can take to avoid being left a giftless victim. Unfortunately for me, I didn't get these tips in time to protect a few of my own packages! So, learn from my mistake and keep these tricks in mind during this years holiday season!

These tips are brought to you by Chief Marc Duphily and the Carver Police Department and are from the National Neighborhood Watch .

1) Choose a Safer Location

"Consider getting a P.O. box at your local post office or having packages delivered to your office"

2) Get Notified Fast

"Set up notifications to track your packages"

3) Keep Watch From Afar

"Install a security camera in the area(s) outside your home where packages may be delivered"

4) Extra Step Means Extra Safe

"Require a signature upon delivery to ensure packages are never left unattended"

Photo by (Pixabay)

5) Make a Plan For When You Leave

"Reschedule delivery or ask for a package hold when on vacation"

6) Keep It Locked Up

"Research potential home security technology and locking device options to protect and monitor packages"

Photo by (KoolShooters)

7) Communicate With Neighbors

"Ask your neighbors to grab your packages for safekeeping until you return home"

8) Stay In-The-Know

"Sign up for the United States Postal Service “Informed Delivery” service, where you can get a daily email with a picture/scan of the mail you will receive that day. To sign up, click here ."

What Package Pirate Victims Should Do

If you believe you've become a victim of package left, the National Neighborhood Watch recommends the following five tips.

1) CONFIRM

"Confirm with your delivery company that your package was actually delivered"

2) IDENTIFY

"Identify which package was stolen and what the contents of that package were"

3) CONTACT

"Contact the police immediately and report your package as stolen"

4) EVIDENCE

If you have a security camera on your home, give a copy of the video to police

5) REPORT

What To Do If You See a Package Pirate in Action

The National Neighborhood Watch recommends that "should you happen to witness package theft, do not approach the suspect. Instead, pay attention to what their vehicle looks like and its license plate number. If possible, get a physical description of the suspect to share with police."

When it comes to suspecting a possible package pirate in action, It's important to not blame the first person you see pulling up to your mailbox in a normal car. National Neighborhood Watch explains that "around the holidays mail carriers such as Amazon and FedEx contract independent carriers to help deliver items during the peak season. These independent carriers typically drive their own vehicles that have no affiliation markers. Residents should be mindful of these individuals who are oftentimes mistaken as thieves when dropping off packages on behalf of carriers or delivery companies."