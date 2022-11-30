Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store Tragedy

"A car struck the building causing damage" Photo by (Whitman Police Department / Facebook)

(WHITMAN, MA) On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Whitman Police Department revealed in a Facebook post that a car accident had taken place on Bedford Street, which involved a storefront.

The post went on to state that at "approximately 5pm a car struck the building causing damage to one of the support columns." Emergency crews quickly responded, "Whitman Police & Fire Departments are on scene" and shut down the area to begin investigating the circumstances and safety of the building. To ensure the safety of the public until the building was cleared as safe, "the building/business has been shut down temporarily until the safety of the structure can be determined."

The Whitman Police Department has announced that this crash resulted in "NO injuries" and that there was a "building inspector on scene" who was able "to cleared the business to reopen. " They added that, "the affected area will be roped off with caution tape and cones."

"At approximately 5pm a car struck the building causing damage to one of the support columns. Whitman Police & Fire Departments are on scene. The building/business has been shut down temporarily until the safety of the structure can be determined. NO injuries reported. Building inspector on scene." - Whitman Police Department

This crash occurred one week after the Plymouth County area experienced a similar vehicle and storefront disaster. On November 21st, Hingham, another town within Plymouth County, underwent a tragedy when a "2019 Toyota 4Runner, crashed through the front glass of the Apple Store", which "left one man dead" and "seriously injured multiple others" who were shopping inside the popular store.