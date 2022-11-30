This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's Life

(MASSACHUSETTS) You'll get a hoot out of this one! A Massachusetts State Police officer was on "temporary duty assignment" when owl of a sudden, he spotted an injured owl (who was later named Ozzy) on the side of the road and sprang into action!

What Happened to Ozzy the Owl?

On Tuesday, November 29th, an injured barred owl was found in Middleborough by a Massachusetts State Trooper. "Tpr Jared J. Clemenzi, of the Danvers State Police Barracks, on temporary duty assignment to the Employee Assistance Unit, assisted Ozzy the owl in his time of need."

The helpful trooper "gathered up injured Ozzy and transported him in his cruiser to the North Shore Veterinary Hospital in Gloucester," to meet with "Erin Hutchings from CAW – Cape Ann Wildlife."

"Cape Ann Wildlife, Inc. formerly Cape Ann Wild Bird Rescue has been rescuing and rehabilitating many various species of birds in Gloucester, Massachusetts since 2005. Cape Ann Wildlife are federally permitted wildlife rehabilitators." - Massachusetts State Police

What Will Happen to Ozzy the Owl?

The Massachusetts State Police announced the happy news that,"Ozzy will be treated and rehabilitated by Cape Ann Wildlife, before being released back to nature."

Barred owls are found "in much of eastern North America from southern Canada to the Gulf Coast." If you've ever heard an owl calling out into the night, it was most likely a barred owl as they're "one of the most vocal of owls," and can be "heard throughout the year."

According to data collected by Mass Audubon, the Middleborough location that Ozzy was found in is one of the southmost parts of the region where barred owls can be spotted in. Upon being released, Ozzy will feel right at home back in the woods of Massachusetts!