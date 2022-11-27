Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For Help

(DUXBURY, MA) On Sunday, November 27th the official Twitter page for Duxbury Beach Operations revealed that at some point over the weekend there had been noticeable damage sustained to a portion of the wood fencing that lines the outskirts of the beach's sand dunes.

What is Duxbury Beach?

Duxbury Beach is "a glacial outwash barrier beach," located about 30 miles south of Boston Harbor along the South Shore. The beach can be accessed from the Duxbury side by "a half-mile long wooden bridge," which has become an American landmark as it is "the longest in the country." Most of Duxbury Beach is "privately owned by the Duxbury Beach Reservation, Inc., and is leased to the town of Duxbury as a recreational beach."

In 2019, the Duxbury Beach Reservation, Inc. completed one of its "largest dune nourishment project" which included adding "3,600 feet of sand fencing was replaced to protect the dune from foot and vehicle traffic and trap sand to help build the dunes." This protective barrier fencing is the same kind that was damaged over the weekend.

How the fencing normally looks at Duxbury Beach. Photo by (Duxbury Beach Park)

What Cause the Damage at Duxbury Beach?

There has been no statement made if town officials think the damage transpired from malicious behavior or if the deterioration had been sustained from a possible accident.

"Damage at the beach over the weekend. If anyone has any information please contact the Recreation Dept" Photo by (@BeachDuxbury / Twitter)

Who to Call If You Have Answers

The damage sustained to the fence has left Duxbury Beach Operations asking the public for help. On Sunday they requested via Twitter, "if anyone has any information please contact the Recreation Dept."