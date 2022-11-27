How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'

You're invited to see massive sculptures that will light up your holiday season! Photo by (Photo by Elina Fairytale)

(SANDWICH, MA) If you're looking for an evening of adventure, fun, and lots of lights then you'll want to visit the oldest town on Cape Cod! Since 1998, the town of Sandwich has been home to enormous glowing light sculptures. These stunning designs are created by a local art studio and have become known by the locals as the holiday 'Giants' of Sandwich!

This quaint seaside town has become a must-visit location for New England families who have a special spot in their hearts for twinkling holiday lights! If you're looking to start a new family tradition this year, then add the holiday Giants of Sandwich to your checklist.

Where to See Cape Cod's Holiday 'Giants'

There have been "over two dozen" of these beloved giant light sculptures created, with more "being added annually." Most of these holiday giants can be seen "mainly along Route 6A in Sandwich and a few other towns on Cape Cod such as Dennis."

To follow The Giants around Sandwich, print out a copy of this map and plan out this fun & safe holiday activity. Photo by (Sandwich Chamber of Commerce)

Click here to visit the PDF map you can print.

Who Created Cape Cod's Holiday 'Giants'

Michael Magyar of The Glass Studio "creates giant lighted sculptures which are on display during the holiday season mainly along Route 6A in Sandwich and a few other towns on Cape Cod such as Dennis. Over two dozen have been made; more are being added annually."

The Glass Studio on Cape Cod was founded in 1992 by Michael and Keiko Magyar with their two children. They came from Japan and with the help of Chiyoji Asahara from The Glass Studio in Otaru (Japan), were able to create the studio and gallery. Since then the two have worked excruciatingly hard to bring their love of glass to the cape, and spread that love to many others." - The Glass Studio

Where to Have More Festive Fun in Sandwich!

For those who love to fill their calendar with festive fun events during the holiday season, then mark your calendars for December 11th! The annual family-friendly holiday event, the Sandwich Village Stoll, is kicking off at 12 PM and will run until 4 PM. The event takes place across three streets: Main Street, Tarves Street, and Route 6A. This quaint event believes that the more the merrier as admission to this is free!