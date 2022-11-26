Boston, MA

4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209lUf_0jOZHQps00
You're invited to a festive and fun drag show!Photo by(Photo by Greta Hoffman)

(BOSTON, MA) If you're looking for something fun and festive to do during the holiday season that is sure to get you in a great mood then look no further than this holiday-themed Drag Brunch line-up! From music that will get you moving to food that will have you wishing you had room for more, there is fun to be had for all ages every Saturday in December!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tNRf_0jOZHQps00
Photo by(Photo by cottonbro studio)

Dolly Parton Christmas Drag Brunch

"It's December! It's time to celebrate Christmas and Dolly Parton." - Event Details

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqyQX_0jOZHQps00
Photo by(etix / FlipPhone)

Nightmare Before Christmas Drag Brunch

"It's almost CHRISTMAS! Don't miss Nightmare Before Christmas Drag Brunch." - Event Details

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gvfh3_0jOZHQps00
Photo by(etix / FlipPhone)

Mariah Carey Drag Brunch

"Mariah is the reason for the season! Join drag queens as we celebrate Mariah Carey and Christmas." - Event Details

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xMIFS_0jOZHQps00
Photo by(etix / FlipPhone)

Beyonce Rooftop Drag Show + NYE Party

You're invited to an "all Beyonce Drag Show and Party at The Moxy" which will feature an "all Beyoncé show by Neon Calypso and fabulous guests." Please note that this event, unlike the others on this list, does require all event attendees to be 21+. The dress code for this event is sparkles and glam!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQLAG_0jOZHQps00
Photo by(etix / FlipPhone)

