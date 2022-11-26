4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!

(BOSTON, MA) If you're looking for something fun and festive to do during the holiday season that is sure to get you in a great mood then look no further than this holiday-themed Drag Brunch line-up! From music that will get you moving to food that will have you wishing you had room for more, there is fun to be had for all ages every Saturday in December!
Dolly Parton Christmas Drag Brunch
"It's December! It's time to celebrate Christmas and Dolly Parton." - Event Details
- WHEN: Saturday, December 3, 2022
- WHERE: Summer Shack - Boston (50 Dalton St., Boston, MA)
- TIME: 11 AM & 2 PM
- COST: $20
- TICKETS: Click here for the official etix event website.
Nightmare Before Christmas Drag Brunch
"It's almost CHRISTMAS! Don't miss Nightmare Before Christmas Drag Brunch." - Event Details
- WHEN: Saturday, December 10, 2022
- WHERE: Summer Shack - Boston (50 Dalton St., Boston, MA)
- TIME: 11 AM & 2 PM
- COST: $20
- TICKETS: Click here for the official etix event website.
Mariah Carey Drag Brunch
"Mariah is the reason for the season! Join drag queens as we celebrate Mariah Carey and Christmas." - Event Details
- WHEN: Saturday, December 17, 2022
- WHERE: Summer Shack - Boston (50 Dalton St., Boston, MA)
- TIME: 11 AM & 2 PM
- COST: $20
- TICKETS: Click here for the official etix event website.
Beyonce Rooftop Drag Show + NYE Party
You're invited to an "all Beyonce Drag Show and Party at The Moxy" which will feature an "all Beyoncé show by Neon Calypso and fabulous guests." Please note that this event, unlike the others on this list, does require all event attendees to be 21+. The dress code for this event is sparkles and glam!
- WHEN: Saturday, December 31, 2022
- WHERE: Moxy Boston Downtown - Boston (240 Tremont Street, Boston, MA)
- TIME: 7:30 PM - 2:30 AM
- COST: $20
- TICKETS: Click here for the official etix event website.
