4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss

The holidays are about more than the shopping, wrapping, and gift-giving, the holiday season is about coming together with your community and celebrating! If you're looking for a way to get the entire family together, then look no further. These four joyful celebrations have festive and fun activities for every member of the family to enjoy!

1) Brant Rock Esplanade Tree Lighting

WHEN: Saturday, December 3, 2022

Saturday, December 3, 2022 WHERE: Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050)

Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: Festivities begin at 4:15 & the tree lighting will be at 5 PM

The Jetty, who is hosting this year's event, invites you to the Brant Rock Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:15 PM! There will be treats and drinks available prior to the main event; the tree lighting will be at 5:00 PM. The family-friendly event has also announced that "Theatre Plus will be performing a great array of Holiday music prior to the tree lighting."

For more information, please visit the event's official Facebook page by clicking here.

2) North River's First Light

WHEN: Saturday, December 3, 2022

Saturday, December 3, 2022 WHERE: North River (334 Old Oak St, Pembroke, MA 02359)

North River (334 Old Oak St, Pembroke, MA 02359) TIME: 4 PM - 6 PM

You are invited to North River’s first-ever First Light! Join in as the community celebrates the Christmas season and brings North River’s largest light display ever to life! The evening will include "hot chocolate, caroling, a Christmas bulb craft for the kids and teens, several campfire stations complete with s’more kits, and a special musical guest- Hanover High VOX Choir!"

For more information, please visit the event's official Facebook page by clicking here.

3) Tree Lighting at Dandelion Park

WHEN: Sunday, December 4, 2022

Sunday, December 4, 2022 WHERE: Dandelion Park (1896 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050)

Dandelion Park (1896 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: 4 PM

You're invited to the Molly Fund's Annual Tree Lighting at Dandelion Park on Sunday, December 4th! This event will include festive family fun such as hot cocoa, cookies, and an extra special visit from Santa Claus himself! Refreshments & entertainment will start at 4:00 PM, while the tree lighting will begin at dusk.

For more information, please visit the event's official Facebook page by clicking here.

4) Weymouth's Annual Tree Lighting

WHEN: Sunday, December 4, 2022

Sunday, December 4, 2022 WHERE : Weymouth Town Hall (75 Middle Street, Weymouth, MA)

: Weymouth Town Hall (75 Middle Street, Weymouth, MA) TIME: Photos with Santa from 2-5 PM & tree lighting at 6:15 PM!

You're invited to bring the family to get some food from the food trucks, listen to some holiday music, pick up a free hot chocolate, and stroll around and look at all of the decorations and inflatables during the holiday season! This event will have carolers walking around and entertaining as well as some special guests!

For more information, please visit the event's official Facebook page by clicking here.