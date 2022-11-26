This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day Only

(HINGHAM, MA) A popular bookstore in Hingham has revealed that they will be hosting a book signing and meet & greet event at their Derby Street location! This event comes just in time for the holidays, as you can get a personalized book signed for the athlete in your life! This event will host Olympic Champion, Nathan Chen, who released this week his memoir, One Jump at a Time: My Story.

"In this exhilarating memoir, three-time World Champion and Olympic gold-medalist Nathan Chen tells the story of his remarkable journey to success, reflecting on his life as a Chinese American figure skater and the joys and challenges he has experienced—including the tremendous sacrifices he and his family made, and the physical and emotional pain he endured." - One Jump at a Time: My Story

'One Jump at a Time: My Story' by Nathan Chen Photo by (Barnes and Noble Booksellers)

Who is Olympic Champion Nathan Chen?

Nathan Chen is a "three-time (2018, 2019 and 2021) world champion figure skater and defending Olympic champion from the United States."

Nathan Chen set a "new world record score in the short program at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 en route to winning the Olympic title, after previously being part of the USA team that won silver (as of 2 March 2022, the team event result is provisional).

In the team event, Chen skated only in the short program, landing two quadruple jumps, the flip and Lutz, for a personal best 111.71, just fractions of a point shy of the world record. That personal best would be improved upon in the individual event, as he landed all his jump passes cleanly for a 113.97 new world record."

Where Can You Meet Olympic Champion Nathan Chen?

Nathan Chen will be signing copies at the Barnes & Noble Booksellers that is located at Derby Street in Hingham, Massachusetts.

This is the same shopping mall that recently experienced a tragedy when a "2019 Toyota 4Runner, crashed through the front glass of the Apple Store", which "left one man dead" and "seriously injured multiple others" who were shopping inside the popular store.

Event Details