Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise Guest

You're invited to a pawsome festive fundraiser! Photo by (Photo by RODNAE Productions)

(MARSHFIELD, MA) Calling all pet parents! You're invited to an afternoon of festive fun for a great cause! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have teamed up with Stellwagen Beer Company to host the annual event, Picture & Pint 2022.

What is Picture & Pint Raising Money For?

Picture & Pint 2022 is a pet-friendly fundraiser hosted at the Stellwagen Beer Company by the Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park. The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park is a 501(3)c organization that has a mission to raise money to fund "an open, outdoor space for dogs and their parents" which will use land donated "by Marshfield, grants from The Stanton Foundation, and funds raised by the Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park."

"Marshfield is a coastal community in Massachusetts home to hundreds of canines and their human families. While our town has many beautiful beaches and wildlife trails, there is no designated off-leash area for dogs to play and socialize." - Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park

Pawsome Pictures

Picture & Pint 2022 will feature the surprise guest Santa Claus who is taking time out of his busy schedule leading up to the holiday season to stop in and snap a few photos with furry friends of all shapes and sizes! The event explains that to help fund the future Marshfield dog park, "pictures are $25" and that on the day of the event they will "accept cash, Venmo, check, or, credit cards." The event also explains that as you relax and spend time with the pup parent community, "photos of the pups with Santa will be emailed to guests during the event."

Support Local Dogs with Your Drink!

Hosted at the local brewery, Stellwagen, fundraising efforts will continue throughout the event as "Stellwagen will generously donate $1 per pint sold during this fundraiser."

Crafting For a Cause

The Picture & Pint 2022 event has announced that in addition to the festive fun normally had the their annual fundraising event, this year there will also be "a local crafter who will be selling personalized ornaments with your dog's name," They also announced that these personalized ornaments will be ready to be picked up right before the holidays as, "orders can be picked up at Stellwagen on December 11th."

Picture & Pint 2022 Event Details