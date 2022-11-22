New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!

You're invited to save money and have a great day at New England's largest zoo! Photo by (Photo by Denys Gromov)

(MENDON, MA) New England's largest zoological experience, Southwick's Zoo, has announced the exciting news that just in time for the holiday season they will be selling 2023 Flex Tickets at 50% off the normal ticket price!

What is Southwick's Zoo?

Just minutes away from Routes 495 and 146, Southwick's Zoo is located in the heart of the Blackstone River Valley and is about 1 hour from Boston. Spanning over 200 acres, Southwick's Zoo proudly advertises itself as "New England's largest zoological experience."

What first began as a dairy and vegetable farm in the early to mid-1900s has blossomed into a zoo that is now home to over 850 animals. It all began when the founder of the wildlife park, Justin Southwick, found his passion for collecting "exotic birds and fancy poultry." Over time his collection began attracting visitors from all over, and Southwick officially open as a Zoo in 1963.

What are Flex Tickets?

For those looking for a flexible way to visit the zoo next year, Flex Tickets are the perfect option and make a great holiday gift! Flex Tickets are "single-day zoo tickets that are not purchased for a specific date or entry time, and they may be used for any day during the season (early April – October 31)." Southwick's Zoo advertises these tickets as their "most flexible ticket option!"

Southwick's Zoo also reminds you that you can drop in anytime to visit, as "Flex Tickets will not need to make a reservation for their visit date."

Are Rides & Attrasctions Included in Flex Tickets?

Southwick's Zoo advertised itself as "more than just a zoo", and with over eight different rides and attractions ranging from a Safari ride to a Woodland Train Express, it's easy to see why they're more than just a zoo!

For those looking to enjoy these activities and interested in getting your tickets half off, then good news! Flex Tickets that include rides are being sold during the sale! Southwick's Zoo explains, "Flex Tickets with rides are included in the sale. These tickets include unlimited rides on the Skyfari and the Woodland Express Train. Tickets with rides DO NOT include the Soaring Eagle Zip Line, Pony Ride, or Camel Rides."

When are Flex Tickets 50% Off?

Southwick's Zoo is celebrating Cyber Monday with this fun and affordable 50% off sale. The term Cyber Monday was created in 2005 by the National Retail Federation (NRF), after they released a press release which explained and defined the increase in online sales the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Southwick's Zoo's Cyber Monday sale is online only and begins at 12:01am Monday, November 28th ending at 11:59pm Wednesday, November 30th.

For more information and to purchase tickets please visit https://southwickszoo.com/cyber-monday/