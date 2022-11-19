Adorable Duo Looking For Love After Elderly Owner Can't Care For Them Anymore

These pawsome pals are looking fur their new human best friend! (Quincy Animal Shelter / Facebook)

(QUINCY, MA) The Quincy Animal Shelter, a non-profit organization based in Massachusetts, has announced that they are looking for someone to foster or adopt an adorable duo that recently arrived at the animal shelter's doors. Tragically, the two pups named Lola and Bently came to the shelter after their "loving owner needed to go into memory care."

"Lola is a 14 year old Chiweenie" (Quincy Animal Shelter / Facebook)

The Quincy Animal Shelter has revealed that these lovable furry friends "do rely on one another and should be adopted together," especially "because to have another loss and change in their life at this point would not be best for them." The local animal shelter also explains that they "are used to having their person around them, so someone who will be home for them is necessary for them."

"Bentley is a 9 year old Dachshund" (Quincy Animal Shelter / Facebook)

The non-profit also disclosed that whoever accepts these two into their heart and home will be adored by the small dog duo, as "they both are very very sweet and loving little dogs." The two best friends have personalities that complement each other pawfectly! "Lola is a bit more on the worried side, while Bentley just rolls with life a bit more," says the Facebook post made by the shelter's official page.

"They do bark when left alone and although they settle down, we are looking for someone retired or someone working from home to foster to adopt them. They enjoy short walks and sniffing the air outside, but they really love being with people and having love and attention. Both of them need dental work, which QAS will take care of." - Quincy Animal Shelter

If you are interested in fostering these two sweet pups who will enjoy being your best friends, please email any questions to adoptions@quincyanimalshelter.org.

You can also visit their adoption profile to learn more about ways to support these two furry friends!