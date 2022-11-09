For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's Alehouse

(WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA) Calling all emo kids! Grab your tightest skinny jeans and darkest eyeliner and head on down to Barrett's Alehouse! The establishment located on West Center Street in West Bridgewater has announced they are hosting an event for one night only that will get your teen heart beating faster, faster!

What is an Emo Kid?

Emo, sometimes known as emocore is a rock music genre that emerged in the early to mid-90s and continued to gain popularity into the 2000s, but its roots derive from the hardcore scene in the 80s. Instead of the hardcore edge of normal rock and roll, emo "takes its inspiration from emotional turmoil and sensitivity. Others may describe the genre as angsty." Since it appeared in the 90s, fans of the music genre have been called "emo kids".

What is Emo Fashion?

Barrett's Alehouse revealed that those who "dress in theme" will be admitted for free, meaning if you come in your best emo attire, you'll be able to save money! What is emo fashion? Drawing inspiration from the classic 90s grunge look with a bit of a goth twist, emo fashion is often associated with skinny jeans, black eyeliner, studded belts, and band t-shirts, just to name a few.

According to celebrity stylist Cindy Conroy during an InStyle interview, "The (emo) style goes all the way back to the early 2000s when the Internet was just a wee thing. Singer and emo princess Avril Lavigne brought it center stage as websites like Myspace were being used for the very first time. We saw blunt side-swept bangs, stacked leather cuffs, Dr. Martens, studded belts, and color always grounded by black."

What is Emo Night?

To celebrate this fun genre of music and style of dress, Barrett's Alehouse in West Bridgewater announced that on Thursday, November 17th they will be hosting a 21+ event, Taking Back Emo Night! Kicking off at 9 PM, this fun celebration will feature Dj-Jflann who will playing the best emo hits all night for you to dance your heart out to!

Taking Back Emo Night Event Details

WHERE: Barrett's Alehouse (674 West Center Street, West Bridgewater MA 02379)

Barrett's Alehouse (674 West Center Street, West Bridgewater MA 02379) WHEN: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Thursday, November 17, 2022 TIME: Starting at 9 PM

Starting at 9 PM COST: $5 Cover unless you dress in theme, then free cover!

To find out more about Barrett's Alehouse and learn the most up-to-date details, please visit www.barrettsalehouse.com or their Facebook page.