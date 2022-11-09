West Bridgewater, MA

For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's Alehouse

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UnQg6_0j4rrmxf00
(Photo by Marcus Silva)

(WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA) Calling all emo kids! Grab your tightest skinny jeans and darkest eyeliner and head on down to Barrett's Alehouse! The establishment located on West Center Street in West Bridgewater has announced they are hosting an event for one night only that will get your teen heart beating faster, faster!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cZNJT_0j4rrmxf00
(Photo by Elyas Pasban)

What is an Emo Kid?

Emo, sometimes known as emocore is a rock music genre that emerged in the early to mid-90s and continued to gain popularity into the 2000s, but its roots derive from the hardcore scene in the 80s. Instead of the hardcore edge of normal rock and roll, emo "takes its inspiration from emotional turmoil and sensitivity. Others may describe the genre as angsty." Since it appeared in the 90s, fans of the music genre have been called "emo kids".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VommO_0j4rrmxf00
(Photo by Bruno Bueno)

What is Emo Fashion?

Barrett's Alehouse revealed that those who "dress in theme" will be admitted for free, meaning if you come in your best emo attire, you'll be able to save money! What is emo fashion? Drawing inspiration from the classic 90s grunge look with a bit of a goth twist, emo fashion is often associated with skinny jeans, black eyeliner, studded belts, and band t-shirts, just to name a few.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9HV7_0j4rrmxf00
(Avril Lavigne / Facebook)

According to celebrity stylist Cindy Conroy during an InStyle interview, "The (emo) style goes all the way back to the early 2000s when the Internet was just a wee thing. Singer and emo princess Avril Lavigne brought it center stage as websites like Myspace were being used for the very first time. We saw blunt side-swept bangs, stacked leather cuffs, Dr. Martens, studded belts, and color always grounded by black."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0mq6_0j4rrmxf00
(Photo by Bruno Bueno)

What is Emo Night?

To celebrate this fun genre of music and style of dress, Barrett's Alehouse in West Bridgewater announced that on Thursday, November 17th they will be hosting a 21+ event, Taking Back Emo Night! Kicking off at 9 PM, this fun celebration will feature Dj-Jflann who will playing the best emo hits all night for you to dance your heart out to!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szk7x_0j4rrmxf00
(Photo by Hernán Toro)

Taking Back Emo Night Event Details

  • WHERE: Barrett's Alehouse (674 West Center Street, West Bridgewater MA 02379)
  • WHEN: Thursday, November 17, 2022
  • TIME: Starting at 9 PM
  • COST: $5 Cover unless you dress in theme, then free cover!

To find out more about Barrett's Alehouse and learn the most up-to-date details, please visit www.barrettsalehouse.com or their Facebook page.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bridgewater# South Shore# Music Event# Local Event# Things To Do

Comments / 8

Published by

Writing about local news stories, community events, and trending topics within Massachusetts. Submit stories/tips directly to me by emailing dianna@diannacarney.com

Massachusetts State
1325 followers

More from Dianna Carney

Abington, MA

Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing

The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.

Read full story
8 comments
Plymouth, MA

Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!

You're invited to sip beer while you enjoy local art!(Photo by ELEVATE) (PLYMOUTH, MA) With only a month and a half left of the 2022 Art on the Green Season, the 3rd year of connecting local artists with the community is being celebrated as "a huge success"!

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!

(Image by Tim Hill from Pixabay) (MARSHFIELD, MA) Every year, the average American spends over 15 hours shopping for holiday presents! Wouldn't it be nice to make this year's gift-grabbing a one-stop shop? The Marshfield Council on Aging has announced the exciting news that for the 8th year in a row, the Marshfield COA Craft Fair will return! With over"50 craftersselling unique and unusual hand-crafted items of all kinds" there is sure to be something for everyone on your holiday wishlist this year!

Read full story
Randolph, MA

One Night Only: Celebrate Local Businesses on the South Shore at BOSS Bash!

(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio) (RANDOLPH, MA) The Best of the South Shore Awards is an annual local survey that allows residents of the South Shore to"cast their votes and help us recognize the hard work and excellent service provided by amazing local businesses." Hosted by South Shore Home Life & Style, it was just revealed that this year's survey had"a record-breaking year, with more than 49,000 nominations for local businesses in 230+ categories and more than 300,000 votes!"

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will Enjoy

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA) Halloween in Massachusetts means changing trees, falling leaves, and fun celebrations! For those on the South Shore, be sure to mark your calendars as you won't want to miss the following three events. These family-friendly festivities will be a day of fun for everyone, plus they're all free to attend!

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night Skies

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Star-gazers and Halloween lovers alike will enjoy this one-hour, double-feature that will teach event attendees how "Halloween is so tightly connected to the night skies and how Artemis is bringing us back to the moon." The W. Russell Blake Planetarium has announced a special, family-friendly festive, and fun event that invites you to discover more about this beloved Holiday by looking up!

Read full story
Kingston, MA

Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!

(Photo by Kampus Production) (KINGSTON, MA) Calling all foodies who love to have fun! You're invited to a family-friendly evening of delicious Halloween festivities! The Hill Top Athletic Association has announced that the final Food Truck Night of 2022 will be Halloween-themed. This is one grand finale you won't want to miss!

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!

Read full story
11 comments
Marshfield, MA

This Free Class Could Help You Save a Life

(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (MARSHFIELD, MA) You won't want to miss this free class that could potentially help you "save a life." The Marshfield Fire Department has announced they are hosting "Stop the Bleed", a free class that will teach event attendees how to"recognize life-threatening bleeding and act quickly and effectively to control the bleeding."

Read full story

Grand Opening Celebration Announces Gift Card Giveaway at Cape Cod Mall!

(HYANNIS, MA) Calling all fashionistas! Forever 21 has announced the grand opening of their new store at the Cape Cod Mall, and their hosting an exciting opening event where you could potentially score a free Forever 21 $210 gift card!

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

Free Family Fun: Plymouth's 'Halloween on Main' Promises Sweet Treats, Pumpkin Decorating & More!

Calling all ghosts, ghouls and goblins!(Photo by Charles Parker on Pexels) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Spend the spookiest night of the year strolling down Main Street while enjoying festive family activities! The Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of their annual Halloween on Main, and you're invited!

Read full story
Kingston, MA

One Day Only: This Free Trick-or-Treat Event Will Include Over $400 in Costume Contest Prizes!

Calling all ghouls and ghosts!(Photo by Daisy Anderson) (KINGSTON, MA) You're invited to "bring your little goblins and ghouls to Kingston Collection" for an evening of safe, festive fun! The Kingston Collection has announced the return of its annual family-friendly trick-or-treat event, Mall-O-Ween at Kingston Collection!

Read full story
Weymouth, MA

Free & Fun Weymouth Trunk-or-Treat Event Will Include Character Meet & Greets, Food Trucks & More!

(Photo by Charles Parker) (WEYMOUTH, MA) You're invited to a festive and fun Trunk-or-Treat event that promises more treats than tricks! From live music to food trucks, this exciting Halloween event will have something for every member of the family to enjoy.

Read full story
Foxborough, MA

Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!

(FOXBOROUGH, MA) For one night only you're invited to kick back your feet as your children trick or treat from the comfort of their car seats! AJT Supplies, Inc. has announced the return of their annual Halloween Trick or Treat Drive Thru!

Read full story
3 comments
Marshfield, MA

New Beers & Spooky Scares at This Local Marshfield Brewery!

(MARSHFIELD, MA) Catch a spooky movie while enjoying a beer at Boos N' Brews, Stellwagen Beer Company's weekly Halloween event! The local Marshfield brewery is known for its "small batch, hand crafted beer" and weekly events such as Patriots Games viewed on a projector, music events that feature local performers, and even fundraisers. With Halloween right around the corner, Stellwagen Beer Company has announced that there are two movies left in their Boos N' Brews line-up!

Read full story
Pembroke, MA

You're Invited to a Spooky Twilight Tour of Pembroke's Oldest Cemetery!

This festive and fun twilight tour will be a spooky evening of thrills!(Photo by Anna-Louise) (PEMBROKE, MA) Calling all history mystery lovers and spook seekers! You're invited to"a spooky twilight tour of Pembroke Center Cemetery, full of the town's early history & ghost stories of some of our dearly departed souls."

Read full story
Taunton, MA

Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!

You're invited to bring the family for a Halloween movie under the stars!(Photo by shaunl) (TAUNTON, MA) The Star Drive-In invites you to pack the car up with the entire family and head on down to a free Halloween movie under the stars!

Read full story
4 comments
Plymouth, MA

Free Guided Tour of Historic Plymouth Cemetery Will Get The Family Moving While Having Festive Fun!

You're invited to a free guided tour of a historic cemetery!(Photo by cottonbro) (PLYMOUTH, MA) You're invited to a free, one-hour tour of the historic Burial Hill Cemetery located in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts. This walking tour takes place only 9 days before Halloween, giving this educational yet fun event a festive touch!

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog Park

Party with your pup at this pup park fundraiser!(Image by Joanna Reichert) (MARSHFIELD, MA) Calling all pup parents and fur friends! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have announced the exciting news that they're hosting their annual fun and festive Halloween fundraising event! This annual Halloween pup party supports the local dog park and all they provide for the Marshfield community.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy