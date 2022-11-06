Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing

The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing. (The Christmas Place / Facebook)

(ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to the largest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as "your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Place announced on Facebook that they are closing this year.

The Abington Christmas Place "has been family owned and operated since 1982." Located on Bedford Street in Abington, the seasonal store is attached to The Pool Place, which is also closing its doors for the final time this year. The owners of both establishments, Rick and Karen, have reportedly decided to retire after 40 years of running the dual retail operation.

What is The Abington Christmas Place?

The Abington Christmas Place is a large walkthrough experience that features fun, festive displays, family activities, and friendly faces from well-known characters. If you enjoy sweets, then look no further than Santa's Fudge Kitchen, which is where you can find delicious fresh fudge made daily in their kettles. Make sure you come hungry, as Santa's Fudge Kitchen offers over 29 flavors of fudge! The festive holiday shop also includes a train display that is over 300 sq ft, with "77ft of track and over 500 Playmobil figures, it is one of the largest model train displays in New England!"

As New England's largest Christmas experience, The Abington Christmas Place has been featured on many local media programs including CBS Boston and News Center 5 Chronicle. This had made this local gem a travel destination for families even outside of New England!

When Will The Abington Christmas Place Close?

The Christmas Place revealed on Facebook that their doors will stay open until Christmas Eve of 2022. For those looking to make one final trip to the largest Christmas experience in New England, make sure you mark your calendars as this will be the last year you can visit The Abington Christmas Place.