One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!

(MARSHFIELD, MA) Every year, the average American spends over 15 hours shopping for holiday presents! Wouldn't it be nice to make this year's gift-grabbing a one-stop shop? The Marshfield Council on Aging has announced the exciting news that for the 8th year in a row, the Marshfield COA Craft Fair will return! With over "50 crafters selling unique and unusual hand-crafted items of all kinds" there is sure to be something for everyone on your holiday wishlist this year!

Here's Something For Your Tummy If Shopping Makes You Hungry!

The Marshfield Council on Aging has revealed that there won't just be crafts and gifts to see, but delicious food to eat! For those who love a warm New England tradition, there will be clam chowder available for purchase.

If you celebrate the Holidays a bit more Southern style, then no look no further than the Marshfield COA Craft Fair as they will also have chili available for purchase throughout the 7-hour event! Perhaps delicious sweets and treats are more your thing? Then you'll be happy to learn that there will be a "huge bake sale on the premises with everything from cookies to quiches"!

Gifts Galore & Art To Adore!

For the 8th annual craft fair, the Council on Aging has gone above and beyond! With over "50 artisans and crafters selling unique and creative hand-crafted items" this year the Marshfield COA Craft Fair will offer a wide selection of treasures made by locals. Everything from "unusual holiday gifts, ornaments, woodwork, fiber arts, glass, fine arts, seashell art."

This Craft Fair Wouldn't Be Done Without a Little Extra Fun!

The Marshfield Council on Aging has announced that there will be "live demonstrations of wood-turning from South Shore Woodturners Club." For those looking for a new look this Fall, the craft fair "will also feature someone doing mermaid (rainbow) hair." Feeling lucky? There will be two separate raffles for event attendees to try to win!

Marshfield Council on Aging Craft Fair Event Details