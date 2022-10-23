3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will Enjoy

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA) Halloween in Massachusetts means changing trees, falling leaves, and fun celebrations! For those on the South Shore, be sure to mark your calendars as you won't want to miss the following three events. These family-friendly festivities will be a day of fun for everyone, plus they're all free to attend!
1) Final Food Truck Night of 2022 (Kingston)
"Calling all foodies who love to have fun! You're invited to a family-friendly evening of delicious Halloween festivities! The Hill Top Athletic Association has announced that the final Food Truck Night of 2022 will be Halloween-themed. This is one grand finale you won't want to miss!" - Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!
- WHERE: Hilltop Athletic Association (65 Pottle Street, Kingston MA)
- WHEN: Wednesday, October 26, 2022
- TIME: 4 PM - 8 PM
- COST: Free
- TICKETS: This event does not require tickets.
- MORE INFORMATION: Please visit the event's official Facebook page for more information about this event.
2) Mall-O-Ween at Kingston Collection (Kingston)
"You're invited to "bring your little goblins and ghouls to Kingston Collection" for an evening of safe, festive fun! The Kingston Collection has announced the return of its annual family-friendly trick-or-treat event, Mall-O-Ween at Kingston Collection!" - One Day Only: This Free Trick-or-Treat Event Will Include Over $400 in Costume Contest Prizes!
- WHERE: The Kingston Collection (101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston, MA 02364)
- WHEN: Thursday, October 27, 2022
- TIME: 4 PM - 7 PM
- COST: Free
- TICKETS: No tickets are required for this event
- MORE INFO: Please visit the Kingston Collection's official website for more information about this event.
3) Downtown Plymouth's Halloween on Main (Plymouth)
"Spend the spookiest night of the year strolling down Main Street while enjoying festive family activities! The Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of their annual Halloween on Main, and you're invited!" - Free Family Fun: Plymouth's 'Halloween on Main' Promises Sweet Treats, Pumpkin Decorating & More!
- WHERE: The event starts at Plymouth Memorial Hall (83 Court St, Plymouth, MA 02360)
- WHEN: Monday, October 31, 2022
- TIME: 3 PM - 5 PM
- COST: Free
- TICKETS: Tickets are not required for this event!
- RULES & RESTRICTIONS: The Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce requests that this event is for children "ages 10 and under please."
- PARKING: Free Parking for this event is available at "St. Peter’s Church and the Bottom Deck of the Parking Garage on South Russell Street."
More Fun Festivities Happening Around Massachusetts!
If you're still looking for a few more fun things to do around Massachusetts, why not check out Weymouth's free trunk-or-treating event that will include a character meet and greet? If you'd rather leave the kids at home for the night and call the babysitter, then you might want to visit this local Marshfield brewery that will be hosting a spooky movie night! For those with no children (at least the human kind) then you're invited to bring your furry friend to a paw-some costume parade and contest that will raise money for the Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park!
