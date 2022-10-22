Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night Skies

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Star-gazers and Halloween lovers alike will enjoy this one-hour, double-feature that will teach event attendees how "Halloween is so tightly connected to the night skies and how Artemis is bringing us back to the moon." The W. Russell Blake Planetarium has announced a special, family-friendly festive, and fun event that invites you to discover more about this beloved Holiday by looking up!

Halloween: Celestial Origins

The first part of this double-feature event will explain Halloween's connection to our stars, moon, and sky.

"Halloween: Celestial Origins reviews the history of Halloween and how it fits into the seasons as a 'cross-quarter day.' From Celtic roots around the harvest and bonfires to modern celebrations, see why the night is celebrated as one of spirits from beyond and sweet treats! See how Samhain, and All Saints Day would eventually transform into Halloween. Traverse the night sky and learn what planets, constellations, and stars will be out on your Halloween evening. A fun filled program for the whole family! (Excerpt from Ball State University Charles W. Brown Planetarium)" - Halloween Origins and Moon Exploration

Seasonal Star Gazing

The second feature of the evening will explain the next step for NASA, and their plans to land the first woman and person of color on the surface of the moon!

"This program will also include Seasonal Star Gazing, a brief overview of the autumn sky, and Forward to the Moon, which features Kari Byron from Crash Test World and MythBusters, describes the details of the Artemis program. The Artemis program, named after the Greek moon Goddess and twin of Apollo, is the next step in our mission to explore the universe and land the first woman and person of color on the surface of the Moon." - Halloween Origins and Moon Exploration

Halloween Origins and Moon Exploration Event Details

WHERE: W. Russell Blake Planetarium (117 Long Pond Road, Plymouth, MA 02360)

$7 per person TICKETS: According to the official Facebook event, tickets for this event MUST be purchased online PRIOR to the event and CAN NOT be purchased at the event. Please purchase tickets by visiting the event's official Eventbrite page or click here.

"If you have questions about the event, please email Alison Riordan (K-12 Science and Technology/Engineering Curriculum Coordinator, Plymouth Public Schools) at ariordan@plymouth.k12.ma.us." - Halloween Origins and Moon Exploration

RULES AND RESTRICTIONS: