Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!

(KINGSTON, MA) Calling all foodies who love to have fun! You're invited to a family-friendly evening of delicious Halloween festivities! The Hill Top Athletic Association has announced that the final Food Truck Night of 2022 will be Halloween-themed. This is one grand finale you won't want to miss!

Fun Festivities For The Family!

Bring your appetite but be prepared to stay a while, because there will be a lot more than just food trucks at this festive event!

Live Music

You'll want to bring your best moves to this fun event because throughout the evening there will be live music provided by The 781 Band. A local fan recently remarked, "Wear your dance shoes to any 781 Band show! This group is full of talented band members and you are guaranteed a good time at their show. We've seen them many times and keep going back for more."

Family-Friendly Activities

The Hilltop Athletic Association revealed that they will have many family-friendly activities. With so much to choose from, which activity are you most excited about?

Face painting ny Dottie Paints

Animal Balloons (Artist TBA)

Magic from Awesome Robb from 4 - 6 PM

Photo Op with Sarah Sanderson (Hocus Pocus) from 5 - 7 PM

JB's Doggie Delights Ice Cream Truck will provide deliciously sweet treats for your four-legged furry family members

The final Food Truck Night of 2022 will also include a "costume parade, costume prizes, trick or treating, and more!"

When is the Final Food Truck Night of 2022?

This family-friendly Halloween event will take place on Wednesday, October 26th, and will kick off at 4 PM! The entire event will run until 8 PM, but certain activities will only be available during specific times, so please plan accordingly.

Final Food Truck Night of 2022 Event Details