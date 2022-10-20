Marshfield, MA

This Free Class Could Help You Save a Life

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UrJ2h_0igvdcjF00
(Photo by RODNAE Productions)

(MARSHFIELD, MA) You won't want to miss this free class that could potentially help you "save a life." The Marshfield Fire Department has announced they are hosting "Stop the Bleed", a free class that will teach event attendees how to "recognize life-threatening bleeding and act quickly and effectively to control the bleeding."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2aAL_0igvdcjF00
(Photo by Karolina Grabowska)

How Can This Class Help You Save a Life?

"A bleeding injury can happen anywhere," says the Marshfield Fire Department when asked why someone may want to attend this free class. "We've all seen it happen too often- on the news or in everyday life. Life-threatening bleeding can happen in people injured in serious accidents or disasters."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKjFe_0igvdcjF00
(Photo by Anna Shvets)

They're not wrong- according to a recent study, "Around 60,000 Americans die each year from uncontrolled hemorrhage. Approximately 75% of these deaths are due to physical trauma." The Marshfield Fire Department hopes to encourage event attendees of this free class that, "instead of being a witness, you can become an immediate responder because you know how to STOP THE BLEED."

"Minutes count! Someone who is severely bleeding can bleed to death in as little as 5 minutes. That’s why bleeding control—keeping the blood inside the body—is the purpose of STOP THE BLEED® training." - Stop The Bleed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BjGtt_0igvdcjF00
(Photo by RODNAE Productions)

When is This Free Class?

The Marshfield Fire Department will be hosting this free class at the Ventress Memorial Library on Wednesday, November 2nd. To attend this class, you must register by October 26th by emailing AreYouOk@townofmarshfield.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJbf1_0igvdcjF00
(Marshfield Fire Department / Facebook)

Marshfield 2022 "Stop The Bleed" Event Details

  • WHERE: Ventress Memorial Library (15 Library Plaza, Marshfield, MA 02050)
  • WHEN: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
  • SESSION 1 TIME: 10 AM - 12 PM
  • SESSION 2 TIME: 1 PM TO 3 PM
  • COST: Free
  • REGISTER: You must register for this free class by October 26, 2022, by emailing AreYouOk@townofmarshfield.org.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# First Aid# Free Class# Local Event# Free Event# Marshfield

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about local news stories, community events, and trending topics within Massachusetts. Submit stories/tips directly to me by emailing dianna@diannacarney.com

Massachusetts State
1258 followers

More from Dianna Carney

Randolph, MA

One Night Only: Celebrate Local Businesses on the South Shore at BOSS Bash!

(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio) (RANDOLPH, MA) The Best of the South Shore Awards is an annual local survey that allows residents of the South Shore to"cast their votes and help us recognize the hard work and excellent service provided by amazing local businesses." Hosted by South Shore Home Life & Style, it was just revealed that this year's survey had"a record-breaking year, with more than 49,000 nominations for local businesses in 230+ categories and more than 300,000 votes!"

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will Enjoy

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA) Halloween in Massachusetts means changing trees, falling leaves, and fun celebrations! For those on the South Shore, be sure to mark your calendars as you won't want to miss the following three events. These family-friendly festivities will be a day of fun for everyone, plus they're all free to attend!

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night Skies

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Star-gazers and Halloween lovers alike will enjoy this one-hour, double-feature that will teach event attendees how "Halloween is so tightly connected to the night skies and how Artemis is bringing us back to the moon." The W. Russell Blake Planetarium has announced a special, family-friendly festive, and fun event that invites you to discover more about this beloved Holiday by looking up!

Read full story
Kingston, MA

Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!

(Photo by Kampus Production) (KINGSTON, MA) Calling all foodies who love to have fun! You're invited to a family-friendly evening of delicious Halloween festivities! The Hill Top Athletic Association has announced that the final Food Truck Night of 2022 will be Halloween-themed. This is one grand finale you won't want to miss!

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!

Read full story
11 comments

Grand Opening Celebration Announces Gift Card Giveaway at Cape Cod Mall!

(HYANNIS, MA) Calling all fashionistas! Forever 21 has announced the grand opening of their new store at the Cape Cod Mall, and their hosting an exciting opening event where you could potentially score a free Forever 21 $210 gift card!

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

Free Family Fun: Plymouth's 'Halloween on Main' Promises Sweet Treats, Pumpkin Decorating & More!

Calling all ghosts, ghouls and goblins!(Photo by Charles Parker on Pexels) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Spend the spookiest night of the year strolling down Main Street while enjoying festive family activities! The Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of their annual Halloween on Main, and you're invited!

Read full story
Kingston, MA

One Day Only: This Free Trick-or-Treat Event Will Include Over $400 in Costume Contest Prizes!

Calling all ghouls and ghosts!(Photo by Daisy Anderson) (KINGSTON, MA) You're invited to "bring your little goblins and ghouls to Kingston Collection" for an evening of safe, festive fun! The Kingston Collection has announced the return of its annual family-friendly trick-or-treat event, Mall-O-Ween at Kingston Collection!

Read full story
Weymouth, MA

Free & Fun Weymouth Trunk-or-Treat Event Will Include Character Meet & Greets, Food Trucks & More!

(Photo by Charles Parker) (WEYMOUTH, MA) You're invited to a festive and fun Trunk-or-Treat event that promises more treats than tricks! From live music to food trucks, this exciting Halloween event will have something for every member of the family to enjoy.

Read full story
Foxborough, MA

Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!

(FOXBOROUGH, MA) For one night only you're invited to kick back your feet as your children trick or treat from the comfort of their car seats! AJT Supplies, Inc. has announced the return of their annual Halloween Trick or Treat Drive Thru!

Read full story
3 comments
Marshfield, MA

New Beers & Spooky Scares at This Local Marshfield Brewery!

(MARSHFIELD, MA) Catch a spooky movie while enjoying a beer at Boos N' Brews, Stellwagen Beer Company's weekly Halloween event! The local Marshfield brewery is known for its "small batch, hand crafted beer" and weekly events such as Patriots Games viewed on a projector, music events that feature local performers, and even fundraisers. With Halloween right around the corner, Stellwagen Beer Company has announced that there are two movies left in their Boos N' Brews line-up!

Read full story
Pembroke, MA

You're Invited to a Spooky Twilight Tour of Pembroke's Oldest Cemetery!

This festive and fun twilight tour will be a spooky evening of thrills!(Photo by Anna-Louise) (PEMBROKE, MA) Calling all history mystery lovers and spook seekers! You're invited to"a spooky twilight tour of Pembroke Center Cemetery, full of the town's early history & ghost stories of some of our dearly departed souls."

Read full story
Taunton, MA

Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!

You're invited to bring the family for a Halloween movie under the stars!(Photo by shaunl) (TAUNTON, MA) The Star Drive-In invites you to pack the car up with the entire family and head on down to a free Halloween movie under the stars!

Read full story
4 comments
Plymouth, MA

Free Guided Tour of Historic Plymouth Cemetery Will Get The Family Moving While Having Festive Fun!

You're invited to a free guided tour of a historic cemetery!(Photo by cottonbro) (PLYMOUTH, MA) You're invited to a free, one-hour tour of the historic Burial Hill Cemetery located in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts. This walking tour takes place only 9 days before Halloween, giving this educational yet fun event a festive touch!

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog Park

Party with your pup at this pup park fundraiser!(Image by Joanna Reichert) (MARSHFIELD, MA) Calling all pup parents and fur friends! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have announced the exciting news that they're hosting their annual fun and festive Halloween fundraising event! This annual Halloween pup party supports the local dog park and all they provide for the Marshfield community.

Read full story
Attleboro, MA

Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!

(Photo by Владимир Васильев) (ATTLEBORO, MA) It's that time of year again- the trees are beginning to turn beautiful shades of reds and oranges before finally falling to the ground, children are busy at work deciding Halloween costumes, and the Attleboro Farmers Market has announced there are only 2 markets left this season.

Read full story
Rockland, MA

Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" Event

(ROCKLAND, MA) The Rockland Recreation Department has announced the exciting news that the annual Terror on the Trails event will take place on Sunday, October 23rd!. "To those who dare: Beware of the haunted creatures and souls that live in the woods! Your senses will be consumed with special effects, sights, and sounds. Bring a flashlight. Leave your good sneakers at home. Watch your step. Who knows what you'll step in. We are adding more thrills to the event. Look out!" - Terror on the Trails 2022 Event Details.

Read full story
Framingham, MA

You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!

(FRAMINGHAM, MA) You're invited to a festive day of fun for the entire family! The Farmingham Halloween Farm Fest has been announced, this year taking place on Saturday, October 29th. This exciting, family-friendly event will have a range of activities, from raffles to food trucks, and everything in between!

Read full story
Everett, MA

You're Invited to Spooky Adult Fun at a Haunted Brewery!

(Photo by Denis Trushtin) (EVERETT, MA) You're invited to a spooky evening of festive fun! Aeronaut Cannery invites you to"step behind the fermenters and explore a world inhabited by ghoulish ghosts of brewers past."

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy