This Free Class Could Help You Save a Life

(MARSHFIELD, MA) You won't want to miss this free class that could potentially help you "save a life." The Marshfield Fire Department has announced they are hosting "Stop the Bleed", a free class that will teach event attendees how to "recognize life-threatening bleeding and act quickly and effectively to control the bleeding."

How Can This Class Help You Save a Life?

"A bleeding injury can happen anywhere," says the Marshfield Fire Department when asked why someone may want to attend this free class. "We've all seen it happen too often- on the news or in everyday life. Life-threatening bleeding can happen in people injured in serious accidents or disasters."

They're not wrong- according to a recent study, "Around 60,000 Americans die each year from uncontrolled hemorrhage. Approximately 75% of these deaths are due to physical trauma." The Marshfield Fire Department hopes to encourage event attendees of this free class that, "instead of being a witness, you can become an immediate responder because you know how to STOP THE BLEED."

"Minutes count! Someone who is severely bleeding can bleed to death in as little as 5 minutes. That’s why bleeding control—keeping the blood inside the body—is the purpose of STOP THE BLEED® training." - Stop The Bleed

When is This Free Class?

The Marshfield Fire Department will be hosting this free class at the Ventress Memorial Library on Wednesday, November 2nd. To attend this class, you must register by October 26th by emailing AreYouOk@townofmarshfield.org.

Marshfield 2022 "Stop The Bleed" Event Details