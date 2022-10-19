Free Family Fun: Plymouth's 'Halloween on Main' Promises Sweet Treats, Pumpkin Decorating & More!

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Spend the spookiest night of the year strolling down Main Street while enjoying festive family activities! The Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of their annual Halloween on Main, and you're invited!
The 2022 Halloween on Main marks the 10th year the festive fall event has been held, and the Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce is making sure it's a year to remember! From face painting to 70+ stops on the Trick-or-Treat walk, you won't want to miss this years Halloween on Main celebration.
How To Join The Trick-Or-Treat Walk
Calling all witches, goblins, and ghosts! Those 10 and under are invited to join Halloween on Main's "Trick-Or-Treat Walk throughout downtown Plymouth visiting 70+ downtown merchants." Trick-or-treaters are invited to begin arriving to this event starting at 3 PM, where the children will first all meet at the Plymouth Memorial Hall for free Halloween activities!
Free & Fun Halloween Activities
This fun trick-or-treating event kicks off with multiple free Halloween activities for children to choose from!
- Face Painting
- Pumpkin Decorating
- Virtual Costume Contest For Children & Dogs
These activities will be hosted at the Plymouth Memorial Hall from 3 PM to 5 PM!
Downtown Plymouth's Halloween on Main Event Details
- WHERE: Event starts at Plymouth Memorial Hall (83 Court St, Plymouth, MA 02360)
- WHEN: Monday, October 31, 2022
- TIME: 3 PM - 5 PM
- COST: Free
- TICKETS: Tickets are not required for this event!
- RULES & RESTRICTIONS: The Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce requests that this event is for children "ages 10 and under please."
- PARKING: Free Parking for this event is available at "St. Peter’s Church and the Bottom Deck of the Parking Garage on South Russell Street."
