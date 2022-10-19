Free Family Fun: Plymouth's 'Halloween on Main' Promises Sweet Treats, Pumpkin Decorating & More!

Calling all ghosts, ghouls and goblins! (Photo by Charles Parker on Pexels)

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Spend the spookiest night of the year strolling down Main Street while enjoying festive family activities! The Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of their annual Halloween on Main, and you're invited!

(Image by April Bryant from Pixabay)

The 2022 Halloween on Main marks the 10th year the festive fall event has been held, and the Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce is making sure it's a year to remember! From face painting to 70+ stops on the Trick-or-Treat walk, you won't want to miss this years Halloween on Main celebration.

How To Join The Trick-Or-Treat Walk

Calling all witches, goblins, and ghosts! Those 10 and under are invited to join Halloween on Main's "Trick-Or-Treat Walk throughout downtown Plymouth visiting 70+ downtown merchants." Trick-or-treaters are invited to begin arriving to this event starting at 3 PM, where the children will first all meet at the Plymouth Memorial Hall for free Halloween activities!

(Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay)

Free & Fun Halloween Activities

This fun trick-or-treating event kicks off with multiple free Halloween activities for children to choose from!

Face Painting

Pumpkin Decorating

Virtual Costume Contest For Children & Dogs

These activities will be hosted at the Plymouth Memorial Hall from 3 PM to 5 PM!

(Image by Pexels from Pixabay)

Downtown Plymouth's Halloween on Main Event Details