One Day Only: This Free Trick-or-Treat Event Will Include Over $400 in Costume Contest Prizes!

Calling all ghouls and ghosts! (Photo by Daisy Anderson)

(KINGSTON, MA) You're invited to "bring your little goblins and ghouls to Kingston Collection" for an evening of safe, festive fun! The Kingston Collection has announced the return of its annual family-friendly trick-or-treat event, Mall-O-Ween at Kingston Collection!

Who is Hosting Mall-O-Ween?

The Kingston Collection was formerly known as the Independence Mall until it was renamed in 2015. It is now owned by Pyramid Management Group, "one of the largest, most innovative, privately-held real estate developers in the northeast."

"Kingston Collection is a one-story enclosed upscale shopping center and mall located in the South Shore region of Massachusetts in the United States. As of January 2022, The mall features 37 stores and restaurants." - The Kingston Collection

When is Mall-O-Ween?

Mall-O-Ween at Kingston Collection will kick off at 4 PM on October 27th and invites you to celebrate the spooky season for three hours. This year the free, festive, and fun event will include a family-friendly costume contest!

How Can You Join Mall-O-Ween's Costume Contest?

The Kingston Collection has revealed that this year the costume contest will include all ages! From babies to grandparents, everyone is invited to dress up and enjoy the fun- and maybe even win a prize! The Mall-O-Ween costume contest will include three categories for event attendees to choose from.

1st Costume Contest Category: Ages 1 - 5

For the wee ones in the family (ages 1 to 5), the Kingston Collection has announced that judging will begin at 5 PM, and the winner will be announced at 5:30 PM. The prize for this category is a "family 4 pack of tickets to Billy Beez"

2nd Costume Contest Category: Ages 6 - 12

For the older kids in the family (ages 6 to 12), the Kingston Collection has announced that judging will begin at 5:30 PM, and the winner will be announced at 6 PM. The prize for this category is a "family 4 pack of tickets to Sky Zone"

3rd Costume Contest Category: Family Costume Contest (All Ages)

For those looking to enter as a group, the family costume contest (all ages), the Kingston Collection has announced that judging will begin at 6 PM, and the winner will be announced at 6:30 PM. The prize for this category is a "$100 B3 Restaurant & Bar Gift Card"

How You Can Join the Festive & Fun Scavenger Hunt!

The Kingston Collection has revealed a third activity that will be available for event participants to try and win, as the grand prize for winning the Mall-O-Ween Scavenger Hunt is a "$100 4 Good Vibes Gift Card!" The details for this scavenger hunt are being kept under wraps, as the Kingston Collection announced that "details will be provided at 4 PM in the Food Court" on the day of the event!

Mall-O-Ween at Kingston Collection Event Details