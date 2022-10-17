Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!

(FOXBOROUGH, MA) For one night only you're invited to kick back your feet as your children trick or treat from the comfort of their car seats! AJT Supplies, Inc. has announced the return of their annual Halloween Trick or Treat Drive Thru!

Support a Great Foundation at this Halloween Celebration

AJT Supplies, Inc. has revealed that this year their annual Halloween Trick or Treat Drive Thru will benefit the Boston Children's Hospital.

"All proceeds after expenses are donated to Boston Children's Hospital." - Halloween Drive Thru Trick or Treating, AJT Supplies, Inc.

The Boston Children's Hospital has been named, "the country's #1 pediatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report, nine years running." The 477-bed hospital treats "more than 29,000 patients each year, caring for toddlers, young children, adolescents, and some adults with special health care needs."

The cost of admission for the Halloween Trick or Treat Drive Thru event is $25 per vehicle, and AJT Supplies, Inc has revealed there will be "no limit on how many people are in your vehicle." The ticket price will go towards the amazing work the Boston Children's Hospital has done and continues to do.

Spooky Fun for Everyone

AJT's Drive Thru Halloween or Treat event will take place for two nights only, on Friday, October 28th, and Saturday, October 29th. Kicking off at dusk on both nights this event is sure to be frightfully fun!

This spooky night of festive fun has no age restrictions, although be warned that this event is for thrill seekers and spook lovers! From wicked witches to creepy clowns this Trick or Treat Drive Thru will be one to remember for all event attendees!

AJT Drive Thru Trick or Treating Event Details