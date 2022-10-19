New Beers & Spooky Scares at This Local Marshfield Brewery!

(MARSHFIELD, MA) Catch a spooky movie while enjoying a beer at Boos N' Brews, Stellwagen Beer Company's weekly Halloween event! The local Marshfield brewery is known for its "small batch, hand crafted beer" and weekly events such as Patriots Games viewed on a projector, music events that feature local performers, and even fundraisers. With Halloween right around the corner, Stellwagen Beer Company has announced that there are two movies left in their Boos N' Brews line-up!

The local brewery has paired each movie up with a festive and fun beer, which Stellwagen Beer Company has revealed will be one of their "latest beer releases" allowing event attendees the opportunity to try the new beverage while kicking back and watching a spooky Halloween film! For the extra special touch, there will be free popcorn available throughout the movie!

Dawn of the Dead (1978)

On Wednesday, October 19th event attendees will enjoy the classic thriller, Dawn of the Dead! The Stellwagen Beer Company has matched the 1978 classic film with a delicious and festive new beer release, Head Full of Zombie IPA!

Halloween (1978)

On Wednesday, October 26th, event attendees will enjoy the scary classic, Halloween! The Stellwagen Beer Company has matched the 1978 thriller with a delicious and festive new beer release, The Troll Toll Cometh New England IPA!

Boos N' Brews Event Details