Marshfield, MA

New Beers & Spooky Scares at This Local Marshfield Brewery!

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2glKoJ_0ibO7P6700
(Photo by ELEVATE)

(MARSHFIELD, MA) Catch a spooky movie while enjoying a beer at Boos N' Brews, Stellwagen Beer Company's weekly Halloween event! The local Marshfield brewery is known for its "small batch, hand crafted beer" and weekly events such as Patriots Games viewed on a projector, music events that feature local performers, and even fundraisers. With Halloween right around the corner, Stellwagen Beer Company has announced that there are two movies left in their Boos N' Brews line-up!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYOxp_0ibO7P6700
(Photo by Pavel Danilyuk)

The local brewery has paired each movie up with a festive and fun beer, which Stellwagen Beer Company has revealed will be one of their "latest beer releases" allowing event attendees the opportunity to try the new beverage while kicking back and watching a spooky Halloween film! For the extra special touch, there will be free popcorn available throughout the movie!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EwwWp_0ibO7P6700
(Photo by Tembela Bohle)

Dawn of the Dead (1978)

On Wednesday, October 19th event attendees will enjoy the classic thriller, Dawn of the Dead! The Stellwagen Beer Company has matched the 1978 classic film with a delicious and festive new beer release, Head Full of Zombie IPA!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V18Uy_0ibO7P6700
(Dawn Of The Dead / IMDB)

Halloween (1978)

On Wednesday, October 26th, event attendees will enjoy the scary classic, Halloween! The Stellwagen Beer Company has matched the 1978 thriller with a delicious and festive new beer release, The Troll Toll Cometh New England IPA!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mw6Y8_0ibO7P6700
(Halloween / IMDB)

Boos N' Brews Event Details

  • WHERE: Stellwagen Beer Company (100 Enterprise Drive, Marshfield, MA)
  • WHEN: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 & Wednesday, October 26, 2022
  • TIME: 7 PM Showtime, but the brewery invites you to arrive early to grab your drink!
  • COST: Admission to the movie is free, and beer and drinks will be available to purchase.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Halloween# Brewery# Marshfield# Things To Do# Event

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about local news stories, community events, and trending topics within Massachusetts. Submit stories/tips directly to me by emailing dianna@diannacarney.com

Massachusetts State
1209 followers

More from Dianna Carney

Plymouth, MA

Free Family Fun: Plymouth's 'Halloween on Main' Promises Sweet Treats, Pumpkin Decorating & More!

Calling all ghosts, ghouls and goblins!(Photo by Charles Parker on Pexels) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Spend the spookiest night of the year strolling down Main Street while enjoying festive family activities! The Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of their annual Halloween on Main, and you're invited!

Read full story
Kingston, MA

One Day Only: This Free Trick-or-Treat Event Will Include Over $400 in Costume Contest Prizes!

Calling all ghouls and ghosts!(Photo by Daisy Anderson) (KINGSTON, MA) You're invited to "bring your little goblins and ghouls to Kingston Collection" for an evening of safe, festive fun! The Kingston Collection has announced the return of its annual family-friendly trick-or-treat event, Mall-O-Ween at Kingston Collection!

Read full story
Weymouth, MA

Free & Fun Weymouth Trunk-or-Treat Event Will Include Character Meet & Greets, Food Trucks & More!

(Photo by Charles Parker) (WEYMOUTH, MA) You're invited to a festive and fun Trunk-or-Treat event that promises more treats than tricks! From live music to food trucks, this exciting Halloween event will have something for every member of the family to enjoy.

Read full story
Foxborough, MA

Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!

(FOXBOROUGH, MA) For one night only you're invited to kick back your feet as your children trick or treat from the comfort of their car seats! AJT Supplies, Inc. has announced the return of their annual Halloween Trick or Treat Drive Thru!

Read full story
3 comments
Pembroke, MA

You're Invited to a Spooky Twilight Tour of Pembroke's Oldest Cemetery!

This festive and fun twilight tour will be a spooky evening of thrills!(Photo by Anna-Louise) (PEMBROKE, MA) Calling all history mystery lovers and spook seekers! You're invited to"a spooky twilight tour of Pembroke Center Cemetery, full of the town's early history & ghost stories of some of our dearly departed souls."

Read full story
Taunton, MA

Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!

You're invited to bring the family for a Halloween movie under the stars!(Photo by shaunl) (TAUNTON, MA) The Star Drive-In invites you to pack the car up with the entire family and head on down to a free Halloween movie under the stars!

Read full story
4 comments
Plymouth, MA

Free Guided Tour of Historic Plymouth Cemetery Will Get The Family Moving While Having Festive Fun!

You're invited to a free guided tour of a historic cemetery!(Photo by cottonbro) (PLYMOUTH, MA) You're invited to a free, one-hour tour of the historic Burial Hill Cemetery located in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts. This walking tour takes place only 9 days before Halloween, giving this educational yet fun event a festive touch!

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog Park

Party with your pup at this pup park fundraiser!(Image by Joanna Reichert) (MARSHFIELD, MA) Calling all pup parents and fur friends! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have announced the exciting news that they're hosting their annual fun and festive Halloween fundraising event! This annual Halloween pup party supports the local dog park and all they provide for the Marshfield community.

Read full story
Attleboro, MA

Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!

(Photo by Владимир Васильев) (ATTLEBORO, MA) It's that time of year again- the trees are beginning to turn beautiful shades of reds and oranges before finally falling to the ground, children are busy at work deciding Halloween costumes, and the Attleboro Farmers Market has announced there are only 2 markets left this season.

Read full story
Rockland, MA

Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" Event

(ROCKLAND, MA) The Rockland Recreation Department has announced the exciting news that the annual Terror on the Trails event will take place on Sunday, October 23rd!. "To those who dare: Beware of the haunted creatures and souls that live in the woods! Your senses will be consumed with special effects, sights, and sounds. Bring a flashlight. Leave your good sneakers at home. Watch your step. Who knows what you'll step in. We are adding more thrills to the event. Look out!" - Terror on the Trails 2022 Event Details.

Read full story
Framingham, MA

You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!

(FRAMINGHAM, MA) You're invited to a festive day of fun for the entire family! The Farmingham Halloween Farm Fest has been announced, this year taking place on Saturday, October 29th. This exciting, family-friendly event will have a range of activities, from raffles to food trucks, and everything in between!

Read full story
Everett, MA

You're Invited to Spooky Adult Fun at a Haunted Brewery!

(Photo by Denis Trushtin) (EVERETT, MA) You're invited to a spooky evening of festive fun! Aeronaut Cannery invites you to"step behind the fermenters and explore a world inhabited by ghoulish ghosts of brewers past."

Read full story
Middleborough, MA

Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!

(Photo by Wilson Vitorino) (MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA) The Middleboro Tourism Committee has announced the exciting news that a community favorite event will be returning! The 9th Annual Crantoberfest will take place on Saturday, October 15th and you're invited!

Read full story
Plymouth County, MA

4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA) It's no fun to leave anyone at home while everyone is out celebrating the spooky season! Check out these four fun events if you're looking for a festive event that the entire family can enjoy, including the 4-legged members.

Read full story
Hingham, MA

This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!

(HINGHAM, MA) Calling all pup parents! You're invited to a day of surprises, prizes, and fun at Weston Nurseries in Hingham. The family-owned business has planned a festive day of 4-legged fun, announcing that they will be hosting a Halloween Dog Days & Costume Contest!

Read full story
2 comments
Brockton, MA

Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!

(Photo by Yaroslav Shuraev) (BROCKTON, MA) The Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts has announced the exciting news that for the 5th year in a row, Dogtoberfest will return!

Read full story
Kingston, MA

Kingston Dog Park Invites You to a Pup Parent Night Out!

(Photo by Yaroslav Shuraev) (KINGSTON, MA) Calling all fur friends and paw parents! You're invited to"a night out with your pup." JB's Indoor Dog Park has announced an event no treat lover would want to miss, a DIY Doggie Cookie Decorating Night! This event will bring out your creative side while also providing your pup with a festive snack they're sure to love.

Read full story
Foxborough, MA

Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!

(FOXBOROUGH, MA) Mark your calendars, you won't want to miss this exciting event that only happens once a year! Ocean Spray's Annual Fall Harvest Celebration is returning for its 12th year, and you're invited!

Read full story
Whitman, MA

The Whitman Fall Carnival Announces Free Admission, Live Entertainment & More!

(WHITMAN, MA) You're invited to a festive afternoon of family-friendly fun! The Whitman VFW has revealed last year's Fall Carnival will return for the second year in a row and that the "Whitman Fall Carnival is in full planning mode!"

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy