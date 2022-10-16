You're Invited to a Spooky Twilight Tour of Pembroke's Oldest Cemetery!

This festive and fun twilight tour will be a spooky evening of thrills! (Photo by Anna-Louise)

(PEMBROKE, MA) Calling all history mystery lovers and spook seekers! You're invited to "a spooky twilight tour of Pembroke Center Cemetery, full of the town's early history & ghost stories of some of our dearly departed souls."

Who is Hosting the Twilight Tour of Center Cemetery?

The Spirits of Center Cemetery Tour is sponsored by the Pembroke Historical Society. This walking tour will take you on a guided festive spooky walk through Pembroke's oldest graveyard, while learning all about the history of the grounds you are walking through!

"Join us as we reach back into Pembroke’s early history to share the tales of those dearly departed souls whose mortal remains lie in peace in Pembroke Center Cemetery. Or...perhaps not all in peace, as we will soon learn." - Spirits of Center Cemetery Tour, Pembroke Historical Society

What Will Happen During the Twilight Tour of Center Cemetery?

The Spirits of Center Cemetery Tour will start at 6 PM just as the sun begins setting, lowering into the sky as the spooky shadows begin to come out to play! For the next hour and a half, event attendees will enjoy a guided tour where they will learn about the historic town's history, which goes back to the year 1712!

"The Town of Pembroke was formerly part of Duxbury, Marshfield and Scituate and was established in the year 1712." - The Town of Pembroke, Early History

The Spirits of Center Cemetery Tour Event Details