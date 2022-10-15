Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!

You're invited to bring the family for a Halloween movie under the stars! (Photo by shaunl)

(TAUNTON, MA) The Star Drive-In invites you to pack the car up with the entire family and head on down to a free Halloween movie under the stars!

The historic drive-in movie theater has been in operation for over 50 years! The Star Drive-In is thanking its community for the decades of support they've been shown through a weekly free-to-the-community festive movie event. With only two more Saturdays left until Halloween, The Star Drive-In has announced the final two movies that will be part of the Halloween line-up!

Monster House (2006/PG)

Saturday, October 22nd

Monster House is an animated film about three teenagers who discover "that their neighbor's house is really a living, breathing, scary monster." This movie is rated PG, so please be aware before bringing small children that some scenes may be spooky! The movie will start at sunset, so please be aware to plan ahead for your arrival time.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993/PG)

Saturday, October 29th

The Nightmare Before Christmas is an animated film by Tim Burton that is about "Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovering Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home cause confusion." This movie is rated PG, so please be aware before bringing small children that some scenes may be spooky! The movie will start at sunset, so please be aware to plan ahead for your arrival time.

Enjoy the Movie with Yummy Sweets & Satisfying Treats!

The Star-Drive In kindly reminds event attendees that they "pay all copyright fees" for the movies shown at these free events, "so outside food and beverages are not permitted." The Star Drive-In invites you to "bring a folding chair or blanket" and the staff of The Star Drive-In "will offer anything you may need to enjoy the show!" This includes "great food, seafood, pizza, hot chocolate, fried dough, jumbo pretzels, popcorn, and much more!"

Halloween Movies Under The Stars Drive-In Event Details