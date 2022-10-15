Free Guided Tour of Historic Plymouth Cemetery Will Get The Family Moving While Having Festive Fun!

You're invited to a free guided tour of a historic cemetery! (Photo by cottonbro)

(PLYMOUTH, MA) You're invited to a free, one-hour tour of the historic Burial Hill Cemetery located in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts. This walking tour takes place only 9 days before Halloween, giving this educational yet fun event a festive touch!

Event attendees should be aware that Burial Hill Cemetery has steep hillsides! (Photo by Dianna Carney)

Who is Hosting the Burial Hill Cemetery Tour?

"Dr. David Landon, Associate Director of the Fiske Memorial Center for Archaeological Research at UMass Boston, shares updates on the multiyear archaeological excavation of Plymouth’s historic downtown." - Pits, Posts, & Palisades: Archaeological Findings on Burial Hill Event Details

This tour, which is part of a four-part series offered by "The Plymouth Antiquarian Society and Pilgrim Hall Museum," will be guided by "Dr. David Landon, Associate Director of the Fiske Memorial Center for Archaeological Research at UMass Boston" who will share, "updates on the multiyear archaeological excavation of Plymouth’s historic downtown."

The view from the top of Burial Hill Cemetery in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (Photo by Dianna Carney)

What is the History of Burial Hill Cemetetry?

According to the Town of Plymouth, the historic cemetery named Burial Hill has "been used for burials by Plmyouth residents since the 1620s." The hilltop gravesite is the final resting place for many Mayflower passengers, "including Govenor William Bradford and William & Mary Brewster."

Can't Attend the Burial Hill Cemetery Tour?

This year was the "first time since the COVID-19 pandemic" that the event has been held in "a live, in-person format." The tour taking place on October 22nd will be the last tour of the 2022 season, so don't forget to mark your calendar!

For those who are busy the day of the event but want to experience the festive fun, great news! The tour will premiere online the month following the event, so get your popcorn ready and kick your feet up- you can tour the entire Burial Hill Cemetery without ever leaving your couch!

"The event will not be simultaneously streamed or broadcast live; however, an enhanced and audio-corrected digital version of each tour will premiere online the month following each live event. Visit http://plymouthantiquarian.org/burial-hill/ for more information." - Pits, Posts, & Palisades: Archaeological Findings on Burial Hill Event Details

Event attendees should be aware that Burial Hill Cemetery has steep hillsides! (Photo by Dianna Carney)

Free Burial Hill Walking Tour October Event Details