Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog Park

Party with your pup at this pup park fundraiser! (Image by Joanna Reichert)

(MARSHFIELD, MA) Calling all pup parents and fur friends! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have announced the exciting news that they're hosting their annual fun and festive Halloween fundraising event! This annual Halloween pup party supports the local dog park and all they provide for the Marshfield community.

"It's spooky season! Join us for our annual Halloween costume contest at Stellwagen Beer" - Halloween Parade & Costume Contest - Dog Park FUNdraiser

The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have revealed that for the first time ever, this family-friendly fundraiser will include a Halloween Pet Parade in addition to the annual Halloween Costume Contest!

Mark your calendars, as this pawsome event only happens once a year. The festive fundraiser kicks off at noon on Sunday, October 30th, and will last four hours, ending at 4 PM. The suggested donation for entry for you and your pup is $20.

For event attendees who are dressed to impress, the grand prize for the winner of the Halloween Dog Costume Contest is a $250 gift card from the local spa, Joli Med Spa! The winner of the costume contest will be announced at 3:30 PM.

"Located in picturesque Marshfield, Massachusetts, Joli Medical Spa | Le Joli Visage specializes in professional, aesthetic skincare services, anti-aging and health & beauty products and solutions, medical weight loss systems, and more." - Joli Med Spa

This exciting and fun event is taking place at the Stellwagen Beer Company, a local establishment that is a favorite among the community. The brewery is not only hosting the event on its property but will also be donating $1.00 per pint sold during the four-hour event! This donation will go directly toward the efforts of the Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park.

"Small batch, hand crafted beer inspired by our New England roots." - Stellwagen Beer Company

Halloween Parade & Costume Contest Event Details