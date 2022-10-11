Attleboro, MA

Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!

Dianna Carney

(Photo by Владимир Васильев)

(ATTLEBORO, MA) It's that time of year again- the trees are beginning to turn beautiful shades of reds and oranges before finally falling to the ground, children are busy at work deciding Halloween costumes, and the Attleboro Farmers Market has announced there are only 2 markets left this season.

(Photo by Los Muertos Crew)

With the announcement of the end of the season of the local farmers market, came the exciting announcement that there will be a surprise guest at the next farmers market, held on October 15th.

"With only two more markets left this season we are excited to have Animals Affairs joining AFM this week on 10/15!" - The Attleboro Farmers Market
(Photo by Clem Onojeghuo)

Animal Affairs is a family-owned and operated traveling petting zoo that prides itself in being "the zoo that comes to you!" For the past 20 years, they've been traveling with their furry friends and critters, educating folks of all ages for all different events.

(Photo by EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA)
“All of the petting zoo animals live with us on our little 3 acre farm in Rehoboth, MA. They aren't just our pets, but we consider them to be our furry and feathered family! Being raised with love and kindness has rewarded us with the most sweet natured animals. They are all very friendly and affectionate, and really do enjoy interacting with people!” - Animal Affairs
(Photo by Anna Kapustina)

On October 15th, visitors of the Attleboro Farmers Market will be able to experience Animal Affairs close up. Some of the animals that might be visiting the market could include "goats, bunnies, chickens, ducks, pigs" and more! Animals present may vary and depend on conditions on the day of the event, so be prepared to be surprised!

(Photo by Alesia Kozik)

Attleboro Farmers Market Event Details

(Photo by Владимир Васильев)

