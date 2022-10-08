Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!

(MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA) The Middleboro Tourism Committee has announced the exciting news that a community favorite event will be returning! The 9th Annual Crantoberfest will take place on Saturday, October 15th and you're invited!

Crantoberfest will kick off at noon and includes activities for the entire family. From a bake-off to a pageant, this event is sure to keep you busy!

Middleborough Crantoberfest Schedule

"Cranberry games will be available for kids of all ages at no charge. There will be food, and merchandise vendors, a beer garden, and Middleborough and Oliver Estate merchandise available for purchase." - Crantoberfest Event Details

The Cranberry Bake-Off

Starting at 1 PM, the Cranberry Bake-Off will begin. This is a prized event, "all entries to include cranberries & list of ingredients" Crantoberfest asks that if you are to enter this bake-off that you, "please register by emailing us at: Crantoberfest@gmail.com"

The Ms. Crantoberfest Pageant

"We will also be crowning the new Ms. Crantoberfest 2022" - Crantoberfest Event Details

Starting at 2 PM, the Ms. Crantoberfest Pageant will begin! "Participants will give an opening statement as to why they would be the best Ms. Crantoberfest, followed by questions about the cranberry industry." The "winner receives a crown and sash and gets to represent Tourism at various events throughout the year." This contest is open to participants 10 and over!

The Costume Parade

Join the festive parade by dressing up! "The ever popular costume parade will take place at 3 pm, led by the famous Alpacas, and multiple prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place, as well as special categories."

Middleborough 9th Annual Crantoberfest Event Details