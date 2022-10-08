4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA) It's no fun to leave anyone at home while everyone is out celebrating the spooky season! Check out these four fun events if you're looking for a festive event that the entire family can enjoy, including the 4-legged members.
1) Barktoberfest (Kingston)
This festive fall event will feature many paw-some activities that are for both you and your four-legged leashed-lad can enjoy. From a delightfully adorable dog costume contest to eats & treats from local vendors, this Halloween affair promise more treats than tricks!
- WHERE: Parking lot behind Target at Kingston Collection (101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston)
- WHEN: Sunday, October 23, 2022
- TIME: 1 PM
- COST: FREE
- MORE INFO: For more information about Barktoberfest, please visit the article I wrote about this event by clicking here.
2) 5th Annual Dogtoberfest (Brockton)
"Come join us for an afternoon of beer tasting, music, games, food, and most importantly - DOGS!" - 5th Annual Dogtoberfest
- WHERE: Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts (1300 W Elm St Ext Brockton, MA 02301)
- WHEN: Saturday, October 22, 2022
- TIME: 2 PM - 6 PM
- COST: $25 - $45
- TICKETS: Please visit the event's official Eventbrite page or click here to purchase tickets.
- MORE INFO: For more information about Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest, please visit the article I wrote about this event by clicking here.
3) DIY Doggie Cookie Decorating Night (Kingston)
You're invited to "a night out with your pup." JB's Indoor Dog Park has announced an event no treat lover would want to miss, a DIY Doggie Cookie Decorating Night! This event will bring out your creative side while also providing your pup with a festive snack they're sure to love.
- WHERE: JB's Indoor Dog Park, Kingston Collection (Kingston Collection Way, Kingston, MA 02364)
- WHEN: Thursday, October 27, 2022
- TIME: 7 PM - 9 PM
- COST: $30
- TICKETS: Please visit this event's official Eventbrite page to purchase tickets.
- MORE INFO: For more information about DIY Doggie Cookie Decorating Night, please visit the article I wrote about this event by clicking here.
4) Halloween Dog Days & Costume Contest (Hingham)
"Come by and enjoy our seasonal plants and decor and have a great day enjoying all the pups and making memories with your furry friends and family members." - Weston Nurseries
- WHERE: Weston Nurseries (1099 Main St, Hingham, MA 02043)
- WHEN: Saturday, October 29, 2022
- TIME: 11 AM - 3 PM
- COST: FREE
- MORE INFO: For more information about Weston Nurseries' Halloween Dog Days & Costume Contest, please visit the article I wrote about this event by clicking here.
Comments / 0