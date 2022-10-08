4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!

Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" Event

(ROCKLAND, MA) The Rockland Recreation Department has announced the exciting news that the annual Terror on the Trails event will take place on Sunday, October 23rd!. "To those who dare: Beware of the haunted creatures and souls that live in the woods! Your senses will be consumed with special effects, sights, and sounds. Bring a flashlight. Leave your good sneakers at home. Watch your step. Who knows what you'll step in. We are adding more thrills to the event. Look out!" - Terror on the Trails 2022 Event Details.