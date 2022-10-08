This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!

(HINGHAM, MA) Calling all pup parents! You're invited to a day of surprises, prizes, and fun at Weston Nurseries in Hingham. The family-owned business has planned a festive day of 4-legged fun, announcing that they will be hosting a Halloween Dog Days & Costume Contest!

"Since 1923 my family has owned and operated Weston Nurseries, becoming well-known for exceptional plants and comprehensive advice. I am a 4th generation owner and I am so proud of our team of hardworking, committed people who are focused on helping our customers be successful. " - A Note From Weston Nurseries President

The exciting day of treats, prizes, and surprises will kick off at 11 AM on Saturday, October 29th, and will include, "dog treats, pet vendors" and more for you and your furry family members.

"While dogs are ALWAYS welcome at Weston Nurseries, we think they deserve a special day every month during the seasons and think you will too! So we invented Dog days at Weston Nurseries! All dogs (& their humans) are welcome. We'll have dog treats, pet vendors and all kinds of games, prizes and surprises for you and your furry family members." - Weston Nurseries

Hingham Halloween Dog Days & Costume Contest Event Details

"Come by and enjoy our seasonal plants and decor and have a great day enjoying all the pups and making memories with your furry friends and family members." - Weston Nurseries