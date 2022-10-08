Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!

(BROCKTON, MA) The Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts has announced the exciting news that for the 5th year in a row, Dogtoberfest will return!

"Come join us for an afternoon of beer tasting, music, games, food, and most importantly - DOGS!" - 5th Annual Dogtoberfest

Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest will kick off at 2 PM on Saturday, October 22nd. The event is offering two different tickets, the "Taster Ticket" which is $45 and includes beer tastings from local craft breweries, and the "Designated Driver Ticket" which is $25 and doesn't include any alcohol.

5th Annual Dogtoberfest Participating Breweries

This four-legged friendly event won't just be a great day for the pups, but for the paw parents too! With 7 different local breweries providing tastings of their craft beers and brews, there is sure to be something for every member of the family who is over 21!

Black Hat Brew Works

Brockton Beer Company

Article 15 Brewing

Crue Brew Brewery

Shovel Town Brewery

Vitamin Sea Brewing

The Girls Brewery

5th Annual Dogtoberfest Event Details

WHERE: Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts (1300 W Elm St Ext Brockton, MA 02301)

Saturday, October 22, 2022 TIME: 2 PM - 6 PM

2 PM - 6 PM COST: $25 - $45

$25 - $45 TICKETS: Please visit the event's official Eventbrite page or click here to purchase tickets.

5th Annual Dogtobefest Rules & Regulations