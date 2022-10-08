Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!

(BROCKTON, MA) The Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts has announced the exciting news that for the 5th year in a row, Dogtoberfest will return!
"Come join us for an afternoon of beer tasting, music, games, food, and most importantly - DOGS!" - 5th Annual Dogtoberfest
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest will kick off at 2 PM on Saturday, October 22nd. The event is offering two different tickets, the "Taster Ticket" which is $45 and includes beer tastings from local craft breweries, and the "Designated Driver Ticket" which is $25 and doesn't include any alcohol.
5th Annual Dogtoberfest Participating Breweries
This four-legged friendly event won't just be a great day for the pups, but for the paw parents too! With 7 different local breweries providing tastings of their craft beers and brews, there is sure to be something for every member of the family who is over 21!
- Black Hat Brew Works
- Brockton Beer Company
- Article 15 Brewing
- Crue Brew Brewery
- Shovel Town Brewery
- Vitamin Sea Brewing
- The Girls Brewery
5th Annual Dogtoberfest Event Details
- WHERE: Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts (1300 W Elm St Ext Brockton, MA 02301)
- WHEN: Saturday, October 22, 2022
- TIME: 2 PM - 6 PM
- COST: $25 - $45
- TICKETS: Please visit the event's official Eventbrite page or click here to purchase tickets.
5th Annual Dogtobefest Rules & Regulations
- All funds raised go towards our homeless animals at the shelter
- Dogs are welcome and must be on a leash at all times
- This is an outdoor, 21+ event
- IDs will be checked at the door
- Contact the organizer to request a refund
- Eventbrite's fee is nonrefundable
