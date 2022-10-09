Kingston Dog Park Invites You to a Pup Parent Night Out!

(KINGSTON, MA) Calling all fur friends and paw parents! You're invited to "a night out with your pup." JB's Indoor Dog Park has announced an event no treat lover would want to miss, a DIY Doggie Cookie Decorating Night! This event will bring out your creative side while also providing your pup with a festive snack they're sure to love.

"Treat yourself and your pup to a pawsome night out at JB's Indoor Dog Park!" - DIY Doggie Cookie Decorating Night Event Details

JB's Indoor Dog Park recently opened their second location inside the Kingston Collection after the success of its first location in Norwell. Their indoor facilities provide a safe place for pup parents and their pets to relax, socialize, and play! Along with their open play times, they offer events throughout the year.

"Tired of our New England weather? Come play at JB’s Indoor Dog Park, the South Shore’s original off-leash, indoor facility." - JB's Indoor Dog Park

This 2-hour furbulous event kicks off at 7 PM on Thursday, October 27th. JB's Indoor Dog Park revealed that tickets, which are available on the event's official Eventbrite page, are $30. Tickets for this event include admission for your pup to play, decorating materials, and of course fun!

