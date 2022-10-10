Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!

(FOXBOROUGH, MA) Mark your calendars, you won't want to miss this exciting event that only happens once a year! Ocean Spray's Annual Fall Harvest Celebration is returning for its 12th year, and you're invited!
Ocean Spray's Annual Fall Harvest Celebration will kick off at 8 AM and go until 4 PM on Saturday, October 15th. Admission to this event is free, and with over a dozen activities to choose from you'll want to make sure you get there early to fit it all in!
Fun Festivities at the 2022 Fall Harvest Celebration
This festive family day of fun will have activities for the entire family to enjoy! From crafts you can take home to photography that'll make your holiday card perfect, the 2022 Fall Harvest Celebration has gone above and beyond to ensure all event attendees will have fun!
Activities at South Marketplace
"The Nature Trail & Ocean Spray Cranberry Bog located behind Bass Pro Shops" will be hosting the following activities during the 2022 Fall Harvest Festival:
- Ocean Spray Cranberry Harvest
- New England Patriots Cheerleaders and Pat Patriot
- Harvest Family Photo Sessions with Faye Joyce Photography!
- Pony Town Parties
- Tie Dye Shirt Station
- Live Music: 53 South
- Children's Crafts & Activities
- Pumpkin Decorating
- Pumpkin Pong w/ Santander
- 360º Photo Booth
- Sidewalk Chalk
- New England Revolution Fan Zone
- Face Painter
- The Artist's Gallery Paint Out
- Live Music: Red Handed Band
- Live Music: Vanna Pacella
- Live Music: Played Out
- Muse Paint Sessions
- Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice Cocktail Tastings at our Restaurants
Ocean Spray's Annual Fall Harvest Celebration Event Details
- WHERE: Bass Pro Shops, Patriots Place (1 Bass Pro Dr, Foxborough, MA)
- WHEN: Saturday, October 15, 2022
- TIME: 8 AM - 4 PM
- COST: FREE
- MORE INFO: Please visit the event's official Facebook page for more information about this event.
