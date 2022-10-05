Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to Know

You're invited to a morning of yummy, festive fun! (Photo by Jrfotosgrand Fotografia)

(DARTMOUTH) You're invited to a morning filled with festive, yummy fun! The Dartmouth Mall has announced they are hosting an exciting and delicious family-friendly event, a Not So Scary Halloween Breakfast!

Kicking off at 9 am on Sunday, October 30th, this event will be located in the Food Court, making it easy to find a place to sit with the family and enjoy a morning of entertainment! The Dartmouth Mall has set ticket prices at $15 per person, and requires a ticket for each guest- although the littles under 1 are free!

Each ticket will include breakfast for the event attendee, which includes "three pancakes with an apple juice or coffee, and a Halloween goodie bag!" The event reminds you that, "space is limited to allow for physical distaning" so don't forget to buy your ticket soon!

The Dartmouth Mall has recently revealed that this festive family event will be a character breakfast, with two different fan favorites enjoying the morning alongside event attendees!

"Meet Mr. & Mrs. Mouse while enjoying a delicious meal and Halloween fun!" - Not So Scary Halloween Event Details

WHERE: Food Court, Dartmouth Mall (200 Dartmouth Mall, Dartmouth, MA, 02747)

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Sunday, October 30, 2022 TIME: 9 AM - 11 AM

9 AM - 11 AM TICKETS: $15 per person, available only through the Not So Scary Halloween Eventbrite

