This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!

(EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA) You're invited to an evening of crafts, local vendors, and fun! The Harvest Vendor/Craft Fair is held annually to support the East Bridgewater Christmas Parade, making this a fun community festivity that will continue to give back to the community all year long.
"Come support local small businesses! We will have over 30 vendors/crafters with lots of amazing products! Some of our local vendors are Wags N' Wigglesbutts, Scentsy, Tastefully Simple, and more! Come stop by for great food and shopping!" - Harvest Vendor/Craft Fair Event Details
This year, the annual Harvest Vendor/Craft Fair will be held at the family-owned establishment, The Meadow Brook Restaurant & Functions in Hanson.
"The Meadow Brook Restaurant is a culmination of 3 generations. From our grandparents to our parents we have learned that good food and good service are essential for a successful family restaurant." - The Meadow Brook Restaurant & Functions
The Harvest Vendor/Craft Fair recently revealed that this year the event will spice things up with a Disney villain straight off the screen, "we will also have a special guest Cruella DeVil for a photo opportunity!" This photo-op fundraiser will support the East Bridgewater Christmas Parade by charging, "$5 per photo" which will be "printed on site."
The Harvest Vendor/Craft Fair will continue its fundraising efforts throughout the 3-hour event with a raffle!
Harvest Vendor/Craft Fair Event Details
- WHERE: The Meadow Brook Restaurant & Functions (1486 Main Street, Hanson, MA)
- WHEN: Thursday, October 6, 2022
- TIME: 6 PM - 9 PM
Comments / 0