East Bridgewater, MA

This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!

Dianna Carney

Support your community by enjoying an evening of crafts, vendors and more!(Photo by Any Lane)

(EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA) You're invited to an evening of crafts, local vendors, and fun! The Harvest Vendor/Craft Fair is held annually to support the East Bridgewater Christmas Parade, making this a fun community festivity that will continue to give back to the community all year long.

(East Bridgewater Christmas Parade / Facebook)
"Come support local small businesses! We will have over 30 vendors/crafters with lots of amazing products! Some of our local vendors are Wags N' Wigglesbutts, Scentsy, Tastefully Simple, and more! Come stop by for great food and shopping!" - Harvest Vendor/Craft Fair Event Details
(East Bridgewater Christmas Parade / Facebook)

This year, the annual Harvest Vendor/Craft Fair will be held at the family-owned establishment, The Meadow Brook Restaurant & Functions in Hanson.

"The Meadow Brook Restaurant is a culmination of 3 generations. From our grandparents to our parents we have learned that good food and good service are essential for a successful family restaurant." - The Meadow Brook Restaurant & Functions
(East Bridgewater Christmas Parade / Facebook)

The Harvest Vendor/Craft Fair recently revealed that this year the event will spice things up with a Disney villain straight off the screen, "we will also have a special guest Cruella DeVil for a photo opportunity!" This photo-op fundraiser will support the East Bridgewater Christmas Parade by charging, "$5 per photo" which will be "printed on site."

"We will also have a special guest Cruella DeVil for a photo opportunity!"(East Bridgewater Christmas Parade / Facebook)

The Harvest Vendor/Craft Fair will continue its fundraising efforts throughout the 3-hour event with a raffle!

Harvest Vendor/Craft Fair Event Details

  • WHERE: The Meadow Brook Restaurant & Functions (1486 Main Street, Hanson, MA)
  • WHEN: Thursday, October 6, 2022
  • TIME: 6 PM - 9 PM

