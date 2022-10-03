Middleborough, MA

How To Get Tickets For The 2022 Haunted Town Hall Ghost Tours

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ucyGK_0iJCBQ9Z00
(Photo by cottonbro)

(MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA) You're invited to a spooky evening of thrills, chills, and fun! The Middleboro Tourism Committee has announced the return of their popular annual event, the Haunted Town Hall Ghost Tours!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0wI2_0iJCBQ9Z00
(Photo by Pixabay)
"Is the historic Town Hall really haunted? Town employees have heard footsteps, mysterious voices and strange sounds late at night. Now you can decide for yourself." - Haunted Town Hall Ghost Tours Event Details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QHwKa_0iJCBQ9Z00
(Photo by Toni Cuenca)

The Middleborough Tourism Committee has revealed that this will be the 9th year this event has been held, making it a local tradition for the community. The Haunted Town Hall Ghost Tours is an event that is "geared towards older children and adults."

"Come join us for some spooktacular fun, but beware of what lurks inside... and outside." - Haunted Town Hall Ghost Tours Event Details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJGGB_0iJCBQ9Z00
(Photo by Thirdman)

To make this event as efficent and safe as possible, the Middleborough Tourism Committee announced that, "tours will be held in 4 sessions" throughout the 4 night event that will span over 2 weekends.

"Middleborough Tourism Committee will explore with groups of 10 throughout town hall with spooky special effects displays, story tellers, decorations and more." - Haunted Town Hall Ghost Tours Event Details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04l448_0iJCBQ9Z00
(Middleborough Tourism Committee)

The Middleborough Haunted Town Hall Ghost Tours Event Details

  • WHERE: Middleborough Town Hall (10 Nickerson Avenue, Middleborough, MA 02346)
  • WHEN: October 21 - 22, 2022 & October 28 - 29, 2022
  • TIME: 7 PM - 9 PM
  • COST: $10 / per person
  • TICKETS: Tickets are available for purchase on the official Eventbrite page for this event: DiscoverMiddleborough.eventbrite.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Halloween# Haunted# Event# Middleboro# Ghost Tour

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about local news stories, community events, and trending topics within Massachusetts. Submit stories/tips directly to me by emailing dianna@diannacarney.com

Massachusetts State
1125 followers

More from Dianna Carney

Dartmouth, MA

Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to Know

You're invited to a morning of yummy, festive fun!(Photo by Jrfotosgrand Fotografia) (DARTMOUTH) You're invited to a morning filled with festive, yummy fun! The Dartmouth Mall has announced they are hosting an exciting and delicious family-friendly event, a Not So Scary Halloween Breakfast!

Read full story
East Bridgewater, MA

This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!

Support your community by enjoying an evening of crafts, vendors and more!(Photo by Any Lane) (EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA) You're invited to an evening of crafts, local vendors, and fun! The Harvest Vendor/Craft Fair is held annually to support the East Bridgewater Christmas Parade, making this a fun community festivity that will continue to give back to the community all year long.

Read full story
Kingston, MA

You're Invited To Bring Your Dog To The 2022 Barktoberfest!

(KINGSTON, MA) Calling all pup parents and furry friends! You're invited to Barktoberfest, hosted by JB's Indoor Dog Park! This festive fall event will feature many paw-some activities that are for both you and your four-legged leashed-lad can enjoy. From a delightfully adorable dog costume contest to eats & treats from local vendors, this Halloween affair promise more treats than tricks!

Read full story
Hanover, MA

Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular Party

(HANOVER, MA) Calling all "South Shore ghouls and gals, it's time to get spooky!" Starland is hosting a family-friendly party that is sure to provide more treats than tricks! From carnival games to group games, there is fun to be had for every member of the family at this Halloween event.

Read full story
Norwell, MA

The YMCA's 45th Annual Corn Festival Was a Successful Fall Day Of Fun!

A young guest dives into the corn pit at the South Shore YMCA’s Corn Festival in Norwell(South Shore YMCA) (NORWELL, MA) Whether you attended it yourself or saw photos of friends posing in a corn pit, you probably heard about the Corn Festival that took place on Saturday, September 24th, and Sunday, September 25th. That's because this year,more than 1,000 families attended the Ys 45th Annual Corn Festival!

Read full story
Norwood, MA

You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal Investigation

(Mass Hauntings / Youtube) (NORWOOD, MA) Calling all ghost hunters and thrill seekers! You're invited to a spooky evening investigating paranormal activity. For two nights only event attendees will explore and investigate "Cafe Venice in Norwood Massachusetts, as seen on the show Mass Hauntings!"

Read full story
Duxbury, MA

Duxbury Celebrates Halloween With 5 Festive Events!

(Photo by Charles Parker) The small seaside town of Duxbury is getting into the spooky mood with five festive events happening in October! From trunk or treating to a spooky historical haunted house, there is sure to be something for every member of the family to enjoy!

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

You're Invited to a Drag Queen Halloween Extraveganza!

(PLYMOUTH, MA) "Get your Halloween weekend going with singing, dancing, a delicious breakfast, yummy mimosas, and a Drag Queen show all in one!" For those looking for a festive and fun way to celebrate, look no further than the Drag Queen Breakfast Halloween Extraveganza!

Read full story
11 comments
Carver, MA

Carver Haunted House Warns You to "Be Prepared to Be Scared!"

(CARVER, MA) "Brave souls of all ages are welcome to come through at the Creepy Old Fire Station in Carver... but it may be too scary for some of the littlest ones," warns the event details posted on Facebook by the Carver Recreation Committee! The Second Annual Carver Haunted House has been announced, this year taking place for four nights only.

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

Save Our Bay: Plymouth Rally Planned to Stop "Contaminated Wastewater" Being Dumped into Cape Cod Bay

(PLYMOUTH, MA) If you're concerned about the decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Plant and the possibility that Holtec may dump contaminated water into Cape Cod Bay then your last chance to speak up at the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel will be on Monday, September 26, 2022. This will be the final public hearing planned which will include a public comment period.

Read full story
4 comments
Hopkinton, MA

Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in Massachusetts

(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio) (MASSACHUSETTS) As the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it's the perfect time to pick up a good book! If you're looking to explore beyond the pages and get a bit more up close and personal with the authors, then this is for you; check out these four free events happening in Massachusetts- the last one might surprise you!

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

You're Invited to a Family-Friendly Day of Fun at The 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run!

(MARSHFIELD, MA) You're invited to a festive day of fun at the 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run! This family-friendly 5K fundraiser will benefit the Daniel Webster School PTO and will consist of a "flat friendly neighborhood course starting and finishing at the Daniel Webster Elementary School in Marshfield."

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

This Free Trunk or Treat Event Invites You to Join the Festive Fun in Plymouth!

(Photo by Charles Parker) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The Plymouth Family Resource Center has announced the exciting news that they're hosting a free Trunk or Treat event! The afternoon of festive fun begins at 4 PM and does not require a ticket. This Trunk or Treat event encourages all to dress up in costumes!

Read full story
Dartmouth, MA

This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"

(DARTMOUTH, MA) Fairytales will come to life for one night only at The Woodland Fairytale Psychic Fair! Hosted at Rachel's Lakeside in Dartmouth by Grimoire Academy and The Tarot Goddess LLC, this whimsical evening invites you to meet in"the Woodlands for Psychics, Tarot, Fairytale Vibes, and Costume!"

Read full story
Carver, MA

Game of Thrones Weekend at King Richard's Faire: Everything You Need to Know

(CARVER, MA) King Richard's Faire has announced the exciting news that for 2-days only the festive fall fair will become a Game of Thrones themed festival! This "Fandom in the Kingdom" event comes at a perfect time for fans of the franchise; HBO recently released the first five episodes of House of the Dragon, a prequel to the original series Game of Thrones, based on George R.R. Martin's book series.

Read full story
1 comments
Hanover, MA

You're Invited! Hanover Fire Department Announces Return of Family-Friendly Fire Safety Event

The Hanover Fire Department has announced the return of their Open House! This community favorite annual event is back after a 2-year hiatus "for public health reasons." The Open House will feature representatives from local first responder organizations, live demonstrations, life safety lessons, and so much more!

Read full story
1 comments
Plymouth, MA

One Night Only: Free Haunted House in Plymouth Promises Spooky Thrills & Chills!

(PLYMOUTH, MA) For one night only The Plymouth Family Resource Center (PFRC) is celebrating Halloween with a fun and festive Haunted House! The Plymouth RFC has invited the community to attend their first ever Haunted House which has no admission cost!

Read full story
Wareham, MA

This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!

(WAREHAM, MA) The Onset Bay Association and Onset-Wareham Fireworks invite you to, "join us for the reimagined Harvest Moon Festival!" This event will include over 50 vendors, food trucks, contests, shows, live music, and more! At the 2022 Onset Beach Harvest Moon Festival, there is sure to be something for every member of the family!

Read full story
Duxbury, MA

7 Free Craft Classes & Art Events on the South Shore

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA) Calling all crafters! Whether you're someone who has never picked up a paint brush or you're someone who loves art with all your heart, you're invited to attend these fun, free crafty events! Hosted at local libraries on the South Shore, these events feature activities for all ages that will get your creative juices flowing!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy