How To Get Tickets For The 2022 Haunted Town Hall Ghost Tours

(MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA) You're invited to a spooky evening of thrills, chills, and fun! The Middleboro Tourism Committee has announced the return of their popular annual event, the Haunted Town Hall Ghost Tours!

"Is the historic Town Hall really haunted? Town employees have heard footsteps, mysterious voices and strange sounds late at night. Now you can decide for yourself." - Haunted Town Hall Ghost Tours Event Details

The Middleborough Tourism Committee has revealed that this will be the 9th year this event has been held, making it a local tradition for the community. The Haunted Town Hall Ghost Tours is an event that is "geared towards older children and adults."

"Come join us for some spooktacular fun, but beware of what lurks inside... and outside." - Haunted Town Hall Ghost Tours Event Details

To make this event as efficent and safe as possible, the Middleborough Tourism Committee announced that, "tours will be held in 4 sessions" throughout the 4 night event that will span over 2 weekends.

"Middleborough Tourism Committee will explore with groups of 10 throughout town hall with spooky special effects displays, story tellers, decorations and more." - Haunted Town Hall Ghost Tours Event Details

The Middleborough Haunted Town Hall Ghost Tours Event Details