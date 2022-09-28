You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal Investigation

(NORWOOD, MA) Calling all ghost hunters and thrill seekers! You're invited to a spooky evening investigating paranormal activity. For two nights only event attendees will explore and investigate "Cafe Venice in Norwood Massachusetts, as seen on the show Mass Hauntings!"

"Shadow figures, spiritual anomalies, disembodied voices and unexplained noises have been reported in this restaurant." - Event Details

Mass Hauntings is a paranormal investigation series on YouTube that has won multiple awards including Best Web Series in Dallas and Sicily Film Festivals. Cafe Venice called the paranormal investigators to the scene, "after experiencing poltergeist activity, shadow figures, disembodied voices witnessed not only by staff but also patrons."

The series recently premiered its Cafe Venice episode on August 12th. According to Mass Hauntings producer Daniel Groom, the episode has "sparked interest in the local community" as "guests that had no idea of the on goings in the building."

The paranormal investigation series explains in their episode that, "there's not much known about the history of this restaurant." Built in 1920, the structure Cafe Venice calls home "has seen many businesses operate inside of it." The bartender of the establishment revealed in the episode that she believes, "there's a lot of history here we don't know about. The building is so old that there are things that could have happened that we just don't know at this point."

Those who attend on October 18th will be one of the first to experience "this haunted location" as Cafe Venice has "never before (been) open to the public for investigations!" For those who didn't have the chance to participate in the first evening, the paranormal investigation will continue for one more night on October 25th.

"The evening will begin with a brief history of the Cafe and a short tour of this haunted location. You’ll be guided by paranormal investigators Susan Ahearn (Cape Cod's Happy Medium) and PAE Investigation’s Daniel Groom as you conduct your own investigation in the most active areas such as the bar, kitchen and two dining room areas." - Event Details

The Haunted Cafe Venice Investigation Event Details