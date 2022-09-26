Duxbury Celebrates Halloween With 5 Festive Events!

The small seaside town of Duxbury is getting into the spooky mood with five festive events happening in October! From trunk or treating to a spooky historical haunted house, there is sure to be something for every member of the family to enjoy!
Truck or Treat
"Costumes, games, candy, and Halloween fun at the Senior Center parking lot; bring the kids and the kids at heart." - Duxbury Senior Center
- WHERE: Duxbury Senior Center (10 Mayflower Street, Duxbury, MA 02332)
- WHEN: Saturday, October 8, 2022
- TIME: 2 PM
- COST: FREE
- TICKETS: No cost but PLEASE register so the event hosts have enough treats for all event attendees
Alden Haunted House
"Ride your broomstick to Alden House for a spooktacular night of family fun. Tour the "haunted house," enjoy a haunted maze, trails and a scavenger hunt. Advance registration is required." - Alden House Historic Site
- WHERE: Alden House Historic Site (105 Alden Street, Duxbury, MA 02331)
- WHEN: Friday, October 21, 2022, & Saturday, October 22, 2022
- TIME: 5 PM - 9 PM
- COST: $10
- TICKETS: Available on Eventbrite
Interactive Hocus Pocus
"Come see Hocus Pocus like you never have before. Become a part of the movie by interacting along with the actors. Script and materials provided." - Duxbury Free Library
- WHERE: Merry Room, Duxbury Free Library (77 Alden Street, Duxbury, MA 02332)
- WHEN: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
- TIME: 3 PM - 5 PM
- COST: FREE
- TICKETS: No registration is required!
Monster Tea Party
"Join us for a special outdoor Monster Tea Party Storytime at Nathaniel Winsor House! Geared for children ages 2-4 with a caregiver. Ice cream and cookies served!" - Monster Tea Party Event Details
- WHERE: Nathaniel Winsor House (931 Tremont Street, Duxbury, MA 02332)
- WHEN: Friday, October 28, 2022
- TIME: 11 AM - 11:30 AM
- COST: FREE
- TICKETS: No registration is required
Ghosts of the South Coast & South Shore
"The Ghosts of the SouthCoast: from the spirits of British loyalists in Wareham's Fearing Tavern to the ghastly goings-on at the Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast in Fall River, this talk will examine some of the SouthCoast's most infamous ghost stories. It is also an in-depth look at the region's history and how it relates to its haunts, including a discussion on King Philip's War." - Ghosts of the South Coast & South Shore Event Details
- WHERE: Merry Room, Duxbury Free Library (77 Alden Street, Duxbury, MA 02332)
- WHEN: Sunday, October 30, 2022
- TIME: 1 PM - 2 PM
- COST: FREE
- TICKETS: Registration is required for this event. Please visit the Duxbury Free Library official event page to register.
