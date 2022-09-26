You're Invited to a Drag Queen Halloween Extraveganza!

(PLYMOUTH, MA) "Get your Halloween weekend going with singing, dancing, a delicious breakfast, yummy mimosas, and a Drag Queen show all in one!" For those looking for a festive and fun way to celebrate, look no further than the Drag Queen Breakfast Halloween Extraveganza!

Hosted at The New World Tavern on Saturday, October 29th, this event will feature "Rose Quartz and her crew!" It wouldn't be a Halloween Extraveganza without costumes! Event attendees are strongly encouraged to "dress in costume."

"If you've never been to a Rose Quartz show, you're definitely missing out! With singing, dancing, performances and fun games, it'll be the best Saturday morning ever!" - Drag Queen Breakfast Halloween Extraveganza Event Details

Drag Queen Breakfast Halloween Extraveganza tickets start at $45 and include "admittance to the show & a great Breakfast buffet spread & coffee station." For those looking to go all out for this event, "Mimosa Bucket Packages are also available as an Add-On and it'll be ready for you at the table when you arrive!"

Halloween Extraveganza Drag Breakfast Event Details: