Carver Haunted House Warns You to "Be Prepared to Be Scared!"

(CARVER, MA) "Brave souls of all ages are welcome to come through at the Creepy Old Fire Station in Carver... but it may be too scary for some of the littlest ones," warns the event details posted on Facebook by the Carver Recreation Committee! The Second Annual Carver Haunted House has been announced, this year taking place for four nights only.

"Be prepared to be SCARED! With a longer walk-through and new scenes— even returning victims won't know what's lurking around the next corner..." - Carver Haunted House Event Details

The Haunted House, which will span 2 weekends, will offer "cookout style concessions" available outside for event atendees to enjoy both before and after they enjoy their scare! The event details kindly remind those who attend the Haunted House that "food and beverages will not be allowed inside."

This fun, festive event is brought to the community thanks to the teamwork of, "The Carver Recreation Committee and many local volunteers." According to their official Facebook page, The Carver Recreation Committee is "dedicated to The Town of Carver's Recreational Opportunities." The committee, which consists of 5 members who are appointed annually are, "responsible for general recreation policy, oversight of all town fields." The Carver Recreation Committee also oversees and, "issues permits for recreational field use to all youth sports teams."

Carver Haunted House Event Details