Save Our Bay: Plymouth Rally Planned to Stop "Contaminated Wastewater" Being Dumped into Cape Cod Bay

(PLYMOUTH, MA) If you're concerned about the decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Plant and the possibility that Holtec may dump contaminated water into Cape Cod Bay then your last chance to speak up at the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel will be on Monday, September 26, 2022. This will be the final public hearing planned which will include a public comment period.

"If Holtec discharges its 1.1 million gallons of radiological and chemically contaminated wastewater into Cape Cod Bay, it is illegal-plain and simple. Both the MA Protected Ocean Sanctuaries Act and the EPA/State discharge permit say NO WASTE WATER can be dumped-ZERO. Holtec's filtration cannot filter out all contamination-period." - Mary Lampert, Director of Pilgrim Watch

The Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel will include a spokesperson from Holtec, state officials, and citizen panelists. The meeting will be held in person at Plymouth Town Hall in the Great Room. This public meeting will also be accessible via zoom.

Prior to the public meeting, there will be a collation rally held on the Plymouth Town Hall Green. This rally will be centered around the theme, "speak out- no dumping in our bay."

Save Our Bay Rally Event Details

WHERE: Plymouth Town Hall Green, 26 Court Street, Plymouth, MA

Monday, September 26, 2022

Monday, September 26, 2022 WHEN: 5 - 6:15 PM (Save Our Bay MA coalition rally)

Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel Event Details