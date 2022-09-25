Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in Massachusetts

(MASSACHUSETTS) As the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it's the perfect time to pick up a good book! If you're looking to explore beyond the pages and get a bit more up close and personal with the authors, then this is for you; check out these four free events happening in Massachusetts- the last one might surprise you!

1) Michael Lewis (Hingham)

Michael Lewis has published many books, including "Fight Like A Girl" which was released in January 2022 and shows "women warriors throughout history" with 25 watercolor illustrations by Hila Ronis.

WHERE: Barnes & Noble Hingham (96 Derby Street, Suite 300, Hingham MA)

Barnes & Noble Hingham (96 Derby Street, Suite 300, Hingham MA) WHEN: Saturday, October 1, 2022

Saturday, October 1, 2022 TIME: 12 PM - 2 PM

2) Kim Kelly (Amherst)

"Kim Kelly is an independent journalist + Teen Vogue labor columnist whose new book is Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor. FIGHT LIKE HELL is a definitive history of the labor movement and the people who risked everything to win necessities like fair wages and access to employment, a safe workplace, disability, and discrimination protections, and the eight-hour workday." - Event Details

WHERE: Amherst Student Union Room 405-415 (41 Campus Center Way, Amherst, MA)

Amherst Student Union Room 405-415 (41 Campus Center Way, Amherst, MA) WHEN: Thursday, October 6, 2022

Thursday, October 6, 2022 TIME: 5:30 PM

3) J.W. Ocker (Salem)

"Meet J.W. Ocker, author of The United States of Cryptids, a fascinating account of where mysterious monsters lurk in the dark forests, deep lakes and sticky swamps of all 50 states. From the infamous Jersey Devil to the obscure Snallygaster, this travel writer and chronicler of the strange uncovers the bizarre stories of these creatures and investigates the ways in which communities embrace and celebrate their local cryptids." - Event Details

WHERE: Peabody Essex Museum (161 Essex Street, Salem, MA)

Peabody Essex Museum (161 Essex Street, Salem, MA) WHEN: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Sunday, October 9, 2022 TIME: 1 PM - 5 PM

4) Local Author Fair (Hopkinton)

"Come hear four local authors read from their work! No registration is required. There will be time to purchase and get books signed following the reading." - Event Details

WHERE: Hopkinton Public Library (13 Main Street, Hopkinton, MA)

Hopkinton Public Library (13 Main Street, Hopkinton, MA) WHEN: Saturday, October 15, 2022

Saturday, October 15, 2022 TIME: 11 AM

Kathryn Hulick

"Kathryn Hulick is the author of two books for teens, Welcome to the Future: Robot Friends, Fusion Energy, Pet Dinosaurs, and More (Quarto, 2021) and Strange But True: 10 of the World's Greatest Mysteries Explained (Quarto, 2019). As a freelance science journalist, she contributes to Science News Explores, Muse magazine, and Front Vision. Hulick’s favorite part of writing about science is getting to speak with researchers in many different fields. Once, she spoke with an expert on parallel universes while he was shoveling snow from his driveway. Another time, she called a biologist who was out in the field in Africa, watching a herd of elephants. In addition to writing, she enjoys hiking, gardening, painting and reading. Hulick lives in Massachusetts with her husband, son and dog. Her website is http://kathrynhulick.com/ You can follow her on Twitter @khulick or on Instagram or TikTok @kathryn_hulick" - Event Details

Betsy Ellor

"An interior designer by day, Betsy Ellor lives near the beach in a house filled with color and chaos. When not at her desk, she’s usually either hiking, hunting for shells, or chasing either her son or dog. She’s the editor for the anthology Heroic Care and the author of the picture book, My Dog is NOT a Scientist which releases this spring from Yeehoo Press." - Event Details

Nanette A. Kenrick

"Nanette A. Kenrick is the author of Secret Letters to my Psychiatrist, a collection of stories inspired by the story of Scheherazade, the female storyteller in One Thousand and One Nights. Kenrick has always wanted to be a writer. She worked on high school newspapers and literary magazines, and her work has also been published in local newspapers. “This book represents my first chance to be a professional book author,” she added. “I am realizing a dream.” " - Event Details

Robert W. Foster

"Robert W. Foster is a retired civil engineer. He graduated from the University of Vermont in 1955 and served in the U.S. Air Force where he completed pilot training in 1958. He practiced as a consulting engineer in the Framingham, Mass. area until his semi retirement in 1992. In retirement he continued to provide consulting services in construction review, and provided dispute resolution services while writing frequently for technical publications. He served as a president of the American Congress on Surveying and Mapping in 1990 and of the Federation Internationale de Geometre from 1998 to 2002. He has three sons and two grandsons. His wife of 47 years, Margot, died in 2001. He lives in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. Robert is the author of Decisions, Decisions, Michael's Eyes, and Jonah's Judgment." - Event Details