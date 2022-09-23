This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"

(DARTMOUTH, MA) Fairytales will come to life for one night only at The Woodland Fairytale Psychic Fair! Hosted at Rachel's Lakeside in Dartmouth by Grimoire Academy and The Tarot Goddess LLC, this whimsical evening invites you to meet in "the Woodlands for Psychics, Tarot, Fairytale Vibes, and Costume!"

"Remember the fairytales from long ago with stories that make you long for the woods? We're bringing them to life on Oct 2nd. You're invited to embrace your inner child with us." - The Woodland Fairytale Psychic Fair

This costume encouraged event invites you to take fashion influence from, "Fairytale Woodlanders, Elves, Fairies, dresses and suits, victorians" and even invites, "artists and bookish friends" to meet the other event attendees "in the woodlands!"

"One thing Tarot Goddess focuses on is creating special social spaces for hanging out, meeting new friends, and building relationships with others who practice or have fallen in love with similar things." - The Woodland Fairytale Psychic Fair

The Woodland Fairytale Psychic Fair will be "bringing together over 30-40 New England paranormal and witchy craft vendors, psychics, & witches from across the region -(and many who love cosplay, tarot, and connecting with others)"

The Woodland Fairytale Psychic Fair Event Details

WHERE: Rachel's Lakeside (950 State Road, Dartmouth, MA)

Sunday, October 2, 2022

12 PM - 5 PM

$4

$4 TICKETS: Please visit the event's official Eventbrite to purchase tickets for The Woodland Fairytale Psychic Fair

Vendor Spaces are just about filled. Inquire by email: tarotgoddess2@gmail.com

"All Proceeds do go to the small business and production team as well as affording the space - so we really appreciate you supporting us and keeping local small business alive!" - The Woodland Fairytale Psychic Fair

Safety & Rules