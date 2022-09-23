This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"

(DARTMOUTH, MA) Fairytales will come to life for one night only at The Woodland Fairytale Psychic Fair! Hosted at Rachel's Lakeside in Dartmouth by Grimoire Academy and The Tarot Goddess LLC, this whimsical evening invites you to meet in "the Woodlands for Psychics, Tarot, Fairytale Vibes, and Costume!"
"Remember the fairytales from long ago with stories that make you long for the woods? We're bringing them to life on Oct 2nd. You're invited to embrace your inner child with us." - The Woodland Fairytale Psychic Fair
This costume encouraged event invites you to take fashion influence from, "Fairytale Woodlanders, Elves, Fairies, dresses and suits, victorians" and even invites, "artists and bookish friends" to meet the other event attendees "in the woodlands!"
"One thing Tarot Goddess focuses on is creating special social spaces for hanging out, meeting new friends, and building relationships with others who practice or have fallen in love with similar things." - The Woodland Fairytale Psychic Fair
The Woodland Fairytale Psychic Fair will be "bringing together over 30-40 New England paranormal and witchy craft vendors, psychics, & witches from across the region -(and many who love cosplay, tarot, and connecting with others)"
The Woodland Fairytale Psychic Fair Event Details
- WHERE: Rachel's Lakeside (950 State Road, Dartmouth, MA)
- WHEN: Sunday, October 2, 2022
- TIME: 12 PM - 5 PM
- COST: $4
- TICKETS: Please visit the event's official Eventbrite to purchase tickets for The Woodland Fairytale Psychic Fair
- VENDORS: Vendor Spaces are just about filled. Inquire by email: tarotgoddess2@gmail.com
"All Proceeds do go to the small business and production team as well as affording the space - so we really appreciate you supporting us and keeping local small business alive!" - The Woodland Fairytale Psychic Fair
Safety & Rules
- No weapons / No Drugs or Illegal Substances
- High-Security services and surveillance will be present.
- Hate speech or any harassment/Political aggression of any kind against anyone of any race, class, gender, orientation, etc., is not allowed.
- All welcome, LGBTQIA+
- Photography/Videography Agreement - your purchase of a ticket is your direct consent to be filmed/photographed at our events - photos/videos may be used for branding and marketing purposes on social advertising, prints, etc.
- Please note, that all activities at this event are for entertainment purposes only. They are not a replacement for medical or psychiatric health. If you are feeling unwell or experiencing severe mental health difficulties, please contact a properly trained physician or physiatric specialist.
