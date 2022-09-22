Game of Thrones Weekend at King Richard's Faire: Everything You Need to Know

(CARVER, MA) King Richard's Faire has announced the exciting news that for 2-days only the festive fall fair will become a Game of Thrones themed festival! This "Fandom in the Kingdom" event comes at a perfect time for fans of the franchise; HBO recently released the first five episodes of House of the Dragon, a prequel to the original series Game of Thrones, based on George R.R. Martin's book series.

The festive fandom event kicks off on Saturday, September 24th. The first event begins at 4 PM, and will include Game of Thrones Trivia on the King's Stage! Event attendees should be aware that this trivia game is for those 18 and over.

The Game of Thrones Trivia contest will end with an inclusive event open to anyone wearing a Game of Thrones costume as, "all persons wearing G.O.T. themed costumes are invited to show them off in a parade to… and through the Tournament field!"

On Sunday, September 25th the fun festivities continue with another adult trivia contest, this time themed around the new HBO television series, House of the Dragon Trivia will begin at 4 pm on the King's Stage!

This trivia contest will also conclude with an exciting Game of Thrones costume parade for all costume-wearing enthusiasts to join in.

King Richard's Faire Game of Thrones Weekend Details

WHERE: King Richard's Faire (235 Main St, Carver, MA 02330)

King Richard's Faire (235 Main St, Carver, MA 02330) WHEN: Saturday, September 24, 2022 & Sunday, September 25, 2022

Saturday, September 24, 2022 & Sunday, September 25, 2022 TIME: 10:30 AM - 6 PM both Saturday & Sunday

10:30 AM - 6 PM both Saturday & Sunday COST: Game of Thrones events are included with the price of admission to King Richard's Faire, see below or visit the festival's official website for the most up-to-date information.

Tickets Bought at the Gate:

Adult (Ages 12+) $39

Children (Ages 4- 11) $20

**Children 3 and under are FREE and do not require a ticket**

Tickets Bought Online: