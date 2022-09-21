You're Invited! Hanover Fire Department Announces Return of Family-Friendly Fire Safety Event

The Hanover Fire Department has announced the return of their Open House! This community favorite annual event is back after a 2-year hiatus "for public health reasons." The Open House will feature representatives from local first responder organizations, live demonstrations, life safety lessons, and so much more!

This announcement comes a day after the Hanover Fire Department announced their new "fire prevention kitchen prop." According to a post made on Tuesday, September 20th, this kitchen fire safety prop was purchased with "funds from a grant award through FM Global Fire Prevention Grant."

"This award, totaling $4,375, enabled Hanover Fire to purchase a kitchen fire safety prop for use during fire and life safety education deliveries throughout the community. This new prop will complement an existing prop that was previously purchased in 2019 through funds received by another FM Global Fire Prevention Grant." - Hanover MA Fire Department, Facebook

The Hanover Fire Department prides itself in its "commitment to providing meaningful fire and life safety education programs to the community" through educational events, such as its annual Open House. This year the Open House will take place on Sunday, October 2nd from 10am until 2pm. Good news for all the cheesy slice lovers out there, the Hanover Fire Department revealed that "pizza will also be provided."

Open House Activities

Live fire side-by-side burn of a sprinkler protected vs. non-sprinkler-protected bedroom

Vehicle extrication utilizing the jaws of life

Fire extinguisher station allowing the general public to put out a trash can-sized fire

Kitchen pan/grease fire demonstration

Tech rescue rope repelling

Fire hose station allowing children to flow water from a real fire hose

Touch-a-truck with our apparatus

There will be representatives from multiple first responder organizations to answer questions, teach valuable life safety lessons, and show the equipment & vehicles used on the job. Representatives from:

The Hanover Fire Department The Hanover Police Department The Hanover CERT Team

Pizza will also be provided!

Open House Event Details